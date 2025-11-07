TitanHQ EncryptTitan Logo

TitanHQ EncryptTitan

Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

TitanHQ EncryptTitan Description

EncryptTitan is an email encryption solution designed for MSPs and enterprises to enable secure information exchange via email. The product encrypts messages during transmission to prevent unauthorized access or tampering, requiring recipient authentication before decryption and reading. The solution provides keyword-based policy encryption that automatically encrypts emails when administrator-defined keywords appear in the subject line. This functionality extends to attachment protection, securing files sent via email. The product includes data leak prevention capabilities to mitigate human error and prevent employee misuse of email. EncryptTitan offers an Outlook plugin for integration with Microsoft email clients and supports TLS email encryption protocols. The solution is designed to be environment-agnostic, working across different IT infrastructures. It provides full traceability of emails sent and read for audit purposes. The product supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, FIPS, SOX, GLBA, and DSS. It operates as a cloud-based service without requiring hardware or software installation. EncryptTitan includes customizable encryption controls that can be configured to align with organizational security policies. The solution is marketed toward MSPs and enterprises that need to protect sensitive information in email communications and meet regulatory compliance requirements for data protection.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →