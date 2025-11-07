TitanHQ EncryptTitan Description

EncryptTitan is an email encryption solution designed for MSPs and enterprises to enable secure information exchange via email. The product encrypts messages during transmission to prevent unauthorized access or tampering, requiring recipient authentication before decryption and reading. The solution provides keyword-based policy encryption that automatically encrypts emails when administrator-defined keywords appear in the subject line. This functionality extends to attachment protection, securing files sent via email. The product includes data leak prevention capabilities to mitigate human error and prevent employee misuse of email. EncryptTitan offers an Outlook plugin for integration with Microsoft email clients and supports TLS email encryption protocols. The solution is designed to be environment-agnostic, working across different IT infrastructures. It provides full traceability of emails sent and read for audit purposes. The product supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, FIPS, SOX, GLBA, and DSS. It operates as a cloud-based service without requiring hardware or software installation. EncryptTitan includes customizable encryption controls that can be configured to align with organizational security policies. The solution is marketed toward MSPs and enterprises that need to protect sensitive information in email communications and meet regulatory compliance requirements for data protection.