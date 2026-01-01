Top picks: LuxSci, Egress Protect, INKY Email Encryption — plus 34 more compared.Email & Messaging Security
Evaluating Zertificon Z1 Solutions alternatives comes down to matching Email & Messaging Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a commercial Email Encryption tool developed by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. Security professionals most commonly compare it with LuxSci, Egress Protect, INKY Email Encryption, Zivver Secure Email Gateway, and Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise. All 37 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Zertificon Z1 Solutions, including their key features and shared capabilities.
HIPAA-compliant email, marketing, and forms platform for healthcare orgs.
Shares 3 capabilities with Zertificon Z1 Solutions: Encryption, Microsoft 365, GDPR
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Cloud-based email encryption service using PKI, S/MIME & X.509 for orgs.
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
HIPAA-compliant email, marketing, and forms platform for healthcare orgs.
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Cloud-based email encryption service using PKI, S/MIME & X.509 for orgs.
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation
Email encryption software using FIPS 140-2 compliant modules and RSA keys
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail and Outlook with access controls
Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls
Email encryption solution with access control, tracking, and revocation
Secure email solution for recruiters to encrypt and share sensitive candidate data
Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking
End-to-end email encryption solution with centralized policy management
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
Outlook add-in for end-to-end email encryption with recipient auth & revoke.
Automated bulk secure email encryption & delivery for enterprise orgs.
E2EE solution for emails, files & SaaS apps with user-held encryption keys.
End-to-end Gmail encryption with user-controlled keys and trusted contacts.
E2E encryption for healthcare emails, files & apps protecting ePHI/PII.
E2EE solution for education covering emails, files, and apps.
S/MIME certificates for end-to-end email encryption and signing.
White-label branding layer for Echoworx's email encryption platform.
End-to-end encrypted email & file sharing with zero-trust architecture.
Enterprise admin module for encrypted email & file sharing with E-discovery controls.
E2E encrypted email for regulated industries handling CUI and ITAR data.
Email encryption solution for secure organizational communications.
Enterprise email security via encrypted stealth-links, bypassing SMTP vulnerabilities.
Free encrypted email tool with Q&A recipient auth for individuals.
Free E2E encrypted email & file sharing for browser and desktop.
AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail with granular access controls
Encryption and data privacy solution for Google Workspace applications
Cloud-based email encryption with automated DLP policies and delivery methods
HIPAA-compliant email encryption for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Zertificon Z1 Solutions.
The most popular alternatives to Zertificon Z1 Solutions include LuxSci, Egress Protect, INKY Email Encryption, Zivver Secure Email Gateway, and Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise. These Email Encryption tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 37 alternatives to Zertificon Z1 Solutions listed on CybersecTools, all within the Email Encryption category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a commercial Email Encryption tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a Email Encryption tool within the broader Email & Messaging Security category. It is used by security professionals for email encryption capabilities and can be compared against 37 similar tools.