Galaxkey Email Encryption Software Description

Galaxkey Email Encryption Software is an email encryption solution that uses FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption security modules. FIPS 140 is a US Government standard that defines minimum security requirements for products implementing cryptography, designed for cryptographic modules securing sensitive information. The software uses 2048-bit or 4096-bit RSA keys for encryption. It features keyring technology that allows adding multiple keys to the system. The encryption modules can be safely run in FIPS-only enabled environments. The product supports email encryption for Microsoft Outlook versions including Outlook 2013, Outlook 2010, and Outlook 2003. It provides web and mobile clients that work on smartphones connected to the internet through GWA (Galaxkey Web Access). The solution is designed to protect email communications by encrypting messages and attachments, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure during transmission and storage.

