Zertificon Z1 Solutions Description

Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a suite of three products focused on securing digital business communication, developed and maintained in Germany since 2004. Z1 SecureMail Gateway: - A gateway solution for centralized email encryption and digital signing - Supports S/MIME and OpenPGP encryption standards - Includes CertMagic, an automated certificate management feature - Designed to comply with GDPR, TISAX, NIS 2, and KRITIS requirements - Can be deployed on-premises or with European cloud hosters (e.g., Hetzner, IONOS) - Complements cloud email platforms such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace - Automates encryption and signing without requiring end-user action - Addresses e-invoice protection and phishing mitigation via digital signatures Z1 SecureHub: - A secure large file transfer platform for businesses - Enables transfer of large files containing sensitive data with business partners, end customers, or automated systems - Serves as a secure alternative to FTP Z1 Energy: - A specialized solution for the German energy industry - Supports EDI@Energy and KRITIS-compliant market communication - Uses API Web Services, AS4 protocol, and S/MIME for secure data exchange - Targets energy market participants required to comply with German regulatory frameworks General characteristics: - Designed and developed in Germany with no backdoors - Supports self-hosting on-premises or with European hosting providers - Certified under IT Security made in Germany (ITSMIG) - Available for SMEs and large enterprises across DACH and internationally