Email encryption gateway, secure file transfer, and energy market comms suite.
Email encryption gateway, secure file transfer, and energy market comms suite.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a suite of three products focused on securing digital business communication, developed and maintained in Germany since 2004. Z1 SecureMail Gateway: - A gateway solution for centralized email encryption and digital signing - Supports S/MIME and OpenPGP encryption standards - Includes CertMagic, an automated certificate management feature - Designed to comply with GDPR, TISAX, NIS 2, and KRITIS requirements - Can be deployed on-premises or with European cloud hosters (e.g., Hetzner, IONOS) - Complements cloud email platforms such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace - Automates encryption and signing without requiring end-user action - Addresses e-invoice protection and phishing mitigation via digital signatures Z1 SecureHub: - A secure large file transfer platform for businesses - Enables transfer of large files containing sensitive data with business partners, end customers, or automated systems - Serves as a secure alternative to FTP Z1 Energy: - A specialized solution for the German energy industry - Supports EDI@Energy and KRITIS-compliant market communication - Uses API Web Services, AS4 protocol, and S/MIME for secure data exchange - Targets energy market participants required to comply with German regulatory frameworks General characteristics: - Designed and developed in Germany with no backdoors - Supports self-hosting on-premises or with European hosting providers - Certified under IT Security made in Germany (ITSMIG) - Available for SMEs and large enterprises across DACH and internationally
Common questions about Zertificon Z1 Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is Email encryption gateway, secure file transfer, and energy market comms suite, developed by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. It is a Email & Messaging Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, GDPR, MFT.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions offers the following core capabilities:
Zertificon Z1 Solutions integrates natively with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Hetzner, IONOS. Integration support lets security teams connect Zertificon Z1 Solutions to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is built for security teams handling Encryption, GDPR, MFT, Microsoft 365. It supports workflows including centralized email encryption using s/mime and openpgp, automated digital email signing, certmagic automated certificate management. Teams typically adopt Zertificon Z1 Solutions when they need to email & messaging security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zertificon-z1-solutions
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is a commercial Email & Messaging Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.zertificon.com/en/ or contact Zertificon Solutions GmbH directly.
Popular alternatives to Zertificon Z1 Solutions include:
Compare all Zertificon Z1 Solutions alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zertificon-z1-solutions
Zertificon Z1 Solutions is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, GDPR, MFT, Microsoft 365, Gateway. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Email & Messaging Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/email-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
HIPAA-compliant email, marketing, and forms platform for healthcare orgs.
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.