Seclore Email Encryption Logo

Seclore Email Encryption

by Seclore

Email encryption solution with access control, tracking, and revocation

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Encryption
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Seclore Email Encryption Description

Seclore Email Encryption is an email security solution that enables organizations to encrypt, classify, and control access to sensitive outbound emails and attachments. The product allows users to protect emails through manual classification or automated policies based on content sensitivity, recipients, and attachment types. The solution provides capabilities to track downstream usage of protected emails and attachments, including monitoring access, edit, and print attempts. Organizations can dynamically revoke access to emails for any or all recipients, including unintended recipients, or set expiration dates to prevent unauthorized re-sharing. The platform supports both user-driven and automated email protection workflows. Users can classify or protect emails with single-click actions based on predefined security policies, while administrators can configure enterprise-wide collaboration policies that automatically apply protection based on content sensitivity, recipients, or attachment characteristics. Additional features include visual and dynamic watermarking that displays information such as email sensitivity, recipient details, and timestamps. Recipients can access protected emails through one-click authentication and an in-browser viewer without requiring additional software installations. The solution generates comprehensive reports on email activity and lineage for compliance audits and breach investigations. It supports adherence to regulatory standards including GDPR, NCA, PDPL, GLBA, SOX, PCI DSS, and RBI Guidelines. The platform integrates with existing email servers and works alongside email DLP and gateway policies.

Seclore Email Encryption FAQ

Common questions about Seclore Email Encryption including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Seclore Email Encryption is Email encryption solution with access control, tracking, and revocation developed by Seclore. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.

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