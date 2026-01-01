Kiteworks Secure Email Logo

Kiteworks Secure Email

Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation

Email Security
Commercial
Kiteworks Secure Email Description

Kiteworks Secure Email is an email security platform that provides encryption for emails in transit and at rest. The platform supports multiple encryption methods including S/MIME, OpenPGP, TLS 1.3 for data in transit, and AES-256 for data at rest, with FIPS 140-2 validated encryption cyphers available. The platform includes an Email Protection Gateway (EPG) that automates email security processes, including encryption key management, policy application, and handling different encryption standards used by partners. It supports integration with various email clients and servers, with specific support for Microsoft Outlook through a dedicated plugin. Security features include antivirus scanning, sandboxing, advanced threat protection (ATP), data loss prevention (DLP), and content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) for emails and attachments. The platform offers digital fingerprinting for email attachment integrity verification and controls to prevent unauthorized email forwarding. Organizations can implement role-based, granular security and governance controls with automated policy enforcement based on user roles, recipient types, domains, and data classification. The platform supports Microsoft Office Sensitivity Labels for data classification. The solution includes a mobile application for secure email access on mobile devices, with features such as remote wipe capability for lost or stolen devices. A SafeVIEW feature provides restricted file viewing with watermarking and audit trails, maintaining control over shared data after transmission. Deployment options include on-premises and IaaS environments, with organizations retaining sole access to systems, storage, and encryption keys.

Kiteworks Secure Email is Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation developed by Kiteworks. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, DLP.

