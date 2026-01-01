Kiteworks Secure Email
Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation
Kiteworks Secure Email
Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation
Kiteworks Secure Email Description
Kiteworks Secure Email is an email security platform that provides encryption for emails in transit and at rest. The platform supports multiple encryption methods including S/MIME, OpenPGP, TLS 1.3 for data in transit, and AES-256 for data at rest, with FIPS 140-2 validated encryption cyphers available. The platform includes an Email Protection Gateway (EPG) that automates email security processes, including encryption key management, policy application, and handling different encryption standards used by partners. It supports integration with various email clients and servers, with specific support for Microsoft Outlook through a dedicated plugin. Security features include antivirus scanning, sandboxing, advanced threat protection (ATP), data loss prevention (DLP), and content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) for emails and attachments. The platform offers digital fingerprinting for email attachment integrity verification and controls to prevent unauthorized email forwarding. Organizations can implement role-based, granular security and governance controls with automated policy enforcement based on user roles, recipient types, domains, and data classification. The platform supports Microsoft Office Sensitivity Labels for data classification. The solution includes a mobile application for secure email access on mobile devices, with features such as remote wipe capability for lost or stolen devices. A SafeVIEW feature provides restricted file viewing with watermarking and audit trails, maintaining control over shared data after transmission. Deployment options include on-premises and IaaS environments, with organizations retaining sole access to systems, storage, and encryption keys.
Kiteworks Secure Email FAQ
Common questions about Kiteworks Secure Email including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kiteworks Secure Email is Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation developed by Kiteworks. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, DLP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership