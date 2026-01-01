Nightfall Data Encryption Logo

Nightfall Data Encryption

AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA

Email Security
Nightfall Data Encryption Description

Nightfall Data Encryption is an email encryption solution that uses generative AI detection to identify and encrypt sensitive data in emails. The product operates through a lightweight browser plugin that integrates with Gmail and Microsoft Exchange to detect PII, PCI, PHI, secrets, and credentials in outgoing emails. The solution provides automatic encryption of emails before they reach cloud and SaaS applications, or allows employees to manually encrypt emails. Recipients view encrypted emails and attachments through a secure reader interface, with attachments remaining encrypted when downloaded to endpoints or uploaded to cloud applications. The platform includes controls for revoking email access, setting expiration dates, and blocking email forwarding. Security teams receive real-time alerts through Slack, Jira, email, or SIEM integrations. Policies can be scoped by including or excluding specific domains. The product supports compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA, and GDPR standards. It uses prebuilt detectors for sensitive data types and allows creation of custom detection rules. The system scans both text and files, including images, and can remediate sensitive data through redaction techniques.

