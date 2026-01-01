Nightfall Data Encryption
AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA
Nightfall Data Encryption
AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA
Nightfall Data Encryption Description
Nightfall Data Encryption is an email encryption solution that uses generative AI detection to identify and encrypt sensitive data in emails. The product operates through a lightweight browser plugin that integrates with Gmail and Microsoft Exchange to detect PII, PCI, PHI, secrets, and credentials in outgoing emails. The solution provides automatic encryption of emails before they reach cloud and SaaS applications, or allows employees to manually encrypt emails. Recipients view encrypted emails and attachments through a secure reader interface, with attachments remaining encrypted when downloaded to endpoints or uploaded to cloud applications. The platform includes controls for revoking email access, setting expiration dates, and blocking email forwarding. Security teams receive real-time alerts through Slack, Jira, email, or SIEM integrations. Policies can be scoped by including or excluding specific domains. The product supports compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA, and GDPR standards. It uses prebuilt detectors for sensitive data types and allows creation of custom detection rules. The system scans both text and files, including images, and can remediate sensitive data through redaction techniques.
Nightfall Data Encryption FAQ
Common questions about Nightfall Data Encryption including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nightfall Data Encryption is AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA developed by Nightfall AI. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Browser Extension.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership