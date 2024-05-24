Top Alternatives to TitanHQ EncryptTitanEmail Security
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
58 Alternatives to TitanHQ EncryptTitan
Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation
AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications
Email encryption software using FIPS 140-2 compliant modules and RSA keys
End-to-end email encryption with enterprise features like revocation & policies
Enterprise instant messaging platform with end-to-end encryption
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
Cloud-based enterprise fax service for secure document transmission
Outbound email security with automated encryption and DLP for compliance
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail and Outlook with access controls
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail with granular access controls
Hosted email encryption service with TLS and park-and-pull encryption methods
Free email archiving software for home users to archive personal emails
Cloud-based email archiving solution for SMBs with compliance features
Email archiving solution for MSPs to offer archiving as a managed service
Email encryption solution with access control, tracking, and revocation
Email and file encryption solution for secure data sharing and storage
Decentralized encrypted mail server with obfuscation capabilities
Cloud-based email encryption with automated DLP policies and delivery methods
Secure email solution for municipalities with large file transfer capabilities
Secure email solution for recruiters to encrypt and share sensitive candidate data
Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking
HIPAA-compliant email encryption for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365
HIPAA-compliant form builder for collecting patient data securely
End-to-end email encryption solution with centralized policy management
Outlook 365 add-in for encrypting emails and attachments with access controls
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
Outlook add-in for end-to-end email encryption with recipient auth & revoke.
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
Secure email platform with encryption & recipient identity verification.
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Secure email encryption tool with recipient auth, tracking & revocation.
Automated bulk secure email encryption & delivery for enterprise orgs.
Free encrypted email tool with Q&A recipient auth for individuals.
End-to-end Gmail encryption with user-controlled keys and trusted contacts.
S/MIME certificates for end-to-end email encryption and signing.
Email encryption platform with 9 configurable authentication options.
White-label branding layer for Echoworx's email encryption platform.
Encrypted email solution for GDPR-compliant sending via Outlook or browser.
Secure file transfer & data workflow platform with E2E encryption.
Cloud-based email encryption service using PKI, S/MIME & X.509 for orgs.
HIPAA-compliant, dedicated email hosting with default encryption for healthcare.
Free online tool to analyze SMTP TLS support for any domain's inbound email servers.
HIPAA-compliant email encryption using TLS, Escrow, and PKI methods.
HIPAA-compliant SMS-based secure messaging for ePHI without new apps.
HIPAA-compliant, high-volume email platform for healthcare orgs using PHI.
SMTP gateway that encrypts outbound email for HIPAA compliance.
HIPAA-compliant email marketing platform for healthcare orgs handling PHI.
HIPAA-compliant email service for healthcare orgs handling PHI.
End-to-end encrypted email & file sharing with zero-trust architecture.
Enterprise admin module for encrypted email & file sharing with E-discovery controls.
E2E encrypted email for regulated industries handling CUI and ITAR data.
E2E encrypted email & file sharing platform for supply chain compliance.
Free E2E encrypted email & file sharing for browser and desktop.
Swiss-hosted secure email, messaging, and VPN suite for private comms.
Email encryption solution for secure organizational communications.
Enterprise email security via encrypted stealth-links, bypassing SMTP vulnerabilities.