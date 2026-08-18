Honeycake Email Description

Honeycake Email is a browser extension and Outlook add-in that enables users to encrypt file attachments directly within their email client before sending. The product introduces a "Bake" button into Gmail (via a Chrome extension) and Outlook (via an enterprise add-in), allowing users to encrypt files into a proprietary .cake format without leaving their inbox. Encryption occurs client-side, before the file leaves the user's browser or machine. Key capabilities: - Encrypt file attachments into .cake format directly from Gmail or Outlook compose windows - Restrict decryption access to specific email recipients by address - Set expiry and permissions that travel with the encrypted file - Revoke access to sent attachments after delivery via a web portal - Enterprise Outlook deployment managed by IT teams org-wide Deployment options: - Gmail: Chrome extension, self-installed, available free from the Chrome Web Store (beta) - Outlook: Enterprise add-in, deployed org-wide by IT administrators (commercial/enterprise) The Gmail Chrome extension is noted as beta, with full functionality in fresh compose windows; forward and reply flows are still in development. The Outlook add-in is an enterprise feature requiring IT deployment. Access revocation is managed through a separate web portal called "the Portal."