Email client plugin that encrypts file attachments into .cake format before sending.
Email client plugin that encrypts file attachments into .cake format before sending.
Honeycake Email is a browser extension and Outlook add-in that enables users to encrypt file attachments directly within their email client before sending. The product introduces a "Bake" button into Gmail (via a Chrome extension) and Outlook (via an enterprise add-in), allowing users to encrypt files into a proprietary .cake format without leaving their inbox. Encryption occurs client-side, before the file leaves the user's browser or machine. Key capabilities: - Encrypt file attachments into .cake format directly from Gmail or Outlook compose windows - Restrict decryption access to specific email recipients by address - Set expiry and permissions that travel with the encrypted file - Revoke access to sent attachments after delivery via a web portal - Enterprise Outlook deployment managed by IT teams org-wide Deployment options: - Gmail: Chrome extension, self-installed, available free from the Chrome Web Store (beta) - Outlook: Enterprise add-in, deployed org-wide by IT administrators (commercial/enterprise) The Gmail Chrome extension is noted as beta, with full functionality in fresh compose windows; forward and reply flows are still in development. The Outlook add-in is an enterprise feature requiring IT deployment. Access revocation is managed through a separate web portal called "the Portal."
Common questions about Honeycake Email including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Honeycake Email is Email client plugin that encrypts file attachments into .cake format before sending, developed by Honeycake. It is a Email & Messaging Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, MFT, Permissions.
Honeycake Email offers the following core capabilities:
Honeycake Email integrates natively with Gmail, Outlook, Chrome Web Store. Integration support lets security teams connect Honeycake Email to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Honeycake Email is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize email & messaging security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Honeycake Email is built for security teams handling Encryption, MFT, Permissions, Microsoft. It supports workflows including client-side encryption of file attachments into .cake format before sending, bake button integrated into gmail compose window via chrome extension, bake button integrated into outlook via enterprise add-in. Teams typically adopt Honeycake Email when they need to email & messaging security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-email
Honeycake Email is a commercial Email & Messaging Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/email.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Honeycake Email include:
Compare all Honeycake Email alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-email
Honeycake Email is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, MFT, Permissions, Microsoft, Outlook. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Email & Messaging Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/email-security
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