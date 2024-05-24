Virtru Gmail Encryption Description

Virtru Gmail Encryption provides end-to-end encryption for Gmail messages and attachments with data-centric security controls. The solution integrates directly into the Gmail compose window, enabling one-click encryption and decryption without requiring recipients to create new accounts, download software, or use portal logins. The product offers granular security controls including message revocation, expiration dates, forwarding restrictions, download prevention, and watermarking capabilities. Users and administrators can track email opens, monitor file shares, and manage data access even after messages are sent. The solution includes the Virtru Data Protection Gateway for server-side data protection, which automatically encrypts sensitive data such as PII and PHI based on DLP rules. This addresses human error by applying encryption policies without disrupting workflows. Administrators gain visibility into how sensitive data is used and shared across the organization through a centralized control center. The platform supports deployment at organization or group levels and maintains audit trails for compliance purposes. The product is FIPS validated and designed to support regulatory compliance requirements including CMMC, ITAR, CJIS, HIPAA, and New York Ed Law 2-D. Recipients can access encrypted content seamlessly without additional authentication steps, maintaining the native Gmail user experience.