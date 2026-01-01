Top picks: CloudMatos Prompt Firewall, TrojAI Defend, DeepKeep for AI Applications — plus 45 more compared.Security for AI
DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool developed by DeepKeep. Security professionals most commonly compare it with CloudMatos Prompt Firewall, TrojAI Defend, DeepKeep for AI Applications, Repello AI ARGUS, and Akamai Firewall for AI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DeepKeep AI Firewall, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations.
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications
Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance.
Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications.
Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion.
Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval.
Policy enforcement & monitoring layer for Microsoft Copilot deployments.
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
Safety reasoning model for content classification and trust & safety apps
Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring
Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response
Edge AI security for in-vehicle systems against prompt injection attacks
Runtime guardrails for AI/LLM apps blocking violations in under 10ms
GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing
Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.
Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments.
Runtime guardrails for LLM prompts/responses: detects data leaks & prompt injection.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DeepKeep AI Firewall.
The most popular alternatives to DeepKeep AI Firewall include CloudMatos Prompt Firewall, TrojAI Defend, DeepKeep for AI Applications, Repello AI ARGUS, and Akamai Firewall for AI. These LLM Guardrails tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to DeepKeep AI Firewall listed on CybersecTools, all within the LLM Guardrails category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DeepKeep AI Firewall is a LLM Guardrails tool within the broader Security for AI category. It is used by security professionals for llm guardrails capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.