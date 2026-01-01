KELA AiFort
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
KELA AiFort
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
KELA AiFort Description
KELA AiFort is a security platform designed to protect Large Language Model (LLM) and Generative AI applications. The platform addresses risks across three main areas: trust and safety (harmful content, hallucinations, misinformation), security (prompt injection, jailbreaks, prompt leakage), and privacy (data leakage, intellectual property, PII). AiFort consists of three main components: AiFort RED provides automated, intelligence-based red teaming for LLM applications. It integrates threat landscape intelligence and offers benchmarking capabilities with detailed scoring reports. The platform enables customizable testing frameworks. AiFort DATA offers access to KELA's cyber threat intelligence data lake for training Generative AI models. It provides contextualization of threats and helps detect impending attacks. AiFort PROTECT delivers real-time AI prompt filtering to detect and mitigate AI risks through discovery, detection, and response capabilities. The platform enables vulnerability detection during early development stages and continuous monitoring of production models. It validates AI models at scale and provides customizable testing frameworks that can be adapted to different industries, regulations, and internal policies.
KELA AiFort FAQ
Common questions about KELA AiFort including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
KELA AiFort is Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection developed by KELA. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Generative AI, Real Time Monitoring.
