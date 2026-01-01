KELA AiFort Logo

KELA AiFort

Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

KELA AiFort Description

KELA AiFort is a security platform designed to protect Large Language Model (LLM) and Generative AI applications. The platform addresses risks across three main areas: trust and safety (harmful content, hallucinations, misinformation), security (prompt injection, jailbreaks, prompt leakage), and privacy (data leakage, intellectual property, PII). AiFort consists of three main components: AiFort RED provides automated, intelligence-based red teaming for LLM applications. It integrates threat landscape intelligence and offers benchmarking capabilities with detailed scoring reports. The platform enables customizable testing frameworks. AiFort DATA offers access to KELA's cyber threat intelligence data lake for training Generative AI models. It provides contextualization of threats and helps detect impending attacks. AiFort PROTECT delivers real-time AI prompt filtering to detect and mitigate AI risks through discovery, detection, and response capabilities. The platform enables vulnerability detection during early development stages and continuous monitoring of production models. It validates AI models at scale and provides customizable testing frameworks that can be adapted to different industries, regulations, and internal policies.

KELA AiFort FAQ

Common questions about KELA AiFort including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

KELA AiFort is Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection developed by KELA. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Generative AI, Real Time Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →