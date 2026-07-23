Senthex AI Firewall Description

Senthex AI Firewall is a proxy-based security layer that sits between an application and LLM providers, inspecting and filtering all requests and responses in transit. How it works: - Integrates via a single base_url change (app.senthex.com/v1), requiring no SDK installation or code refactoring - All LLM API calls are routed through Senthex's shield layer before reaching the target provider - The product forwards provider API keys in-flight and does not persist them Threat detection: - 26 pattern-based shields run on every request and response, covering: prompt injection, PII detection (with optional redaction before the model), secret leaks, unicode steganography, behavioral fingerprinting, semantic analysis, toxicity, code danger, compliance checks, canary tokens, multi-turn tracking, tool call inspection, rate limiting, credit card detection, and others - Detection is described as best-effort and pattern-based; no filter is claimed to be exhaustive Verifiable audit trail: - Every LLM call is logged with a verdict (pass/warn/block), injection score, PII flags, and a per-row SHA-256 hash - Logs form a cryptographic hash chain anchored to an independent RFC 3161 timestamp via freeTSA - An offline verifier tool allows users to validate chain integrity without trusting Senthex - Audit trail maps to EU AI Act Articles 12 (automatic record-keeping) and 19 (log retention) Observability and compliance: - Real-time dashboard with threat timeline, anomaly detection, and per-project analytics - Exportable audit trail for EU AI Act compliance reporting - Log retention varies by plan: 3 days (Free), 14 days (Pro), 90 days (Business) - Hosted in Germany; GDPR compliant; data minimisation by default Pricing tiers: Free (1,000 req/mo), Pro (50,000 req/mo), Business (500,000 req/mo), and Self-hosted option.