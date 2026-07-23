Proxy-based AI firewall with 26 shields and verifiable audit trail for LLMs.
Proxy-based AI firewall with 26 shields and verifiable audit trail for LLMs.
Senthex AI Firewall is a proxy-based security layer that sits between an application and LLM providers, inspecting and filtering all requests and responses in transit. How it works: - Integrates via a single base_url change (app.senthex.com/v1), requiring no SDK installation or code refactoring - All LLM API calls are routed through Senthex's shield layer before reaching the target provider - The product forwards provider API keys in-flight and does not persist them Threat detection: - 26 pattern-based shields run on every request and response, covering: prompt injection, PII detection (with optional redaction before the model), secret leaks, unicode steganography, behavioral fingerprinting, semantic analysis, toxicity, code danger, compliance checks, canary tokens, multi-turn tracking, tool call inspection, rate limiting, credit card detection, and others - Detection is described as best-effort and pattern-based; no filter is claimed to be exhaustive Verifiable audit trail: - Every LLM call is logged with a verdict (pass/warn/block), injection score, PII flags, and a per-row SHA-256 hash - Logs form a cryptographic hash chain anchored to an independent RFC 3161 timestamp via freeTSA - An offline verifier tool allows users to validate chain integrity without trusting Senthex - Audit trail maps to EU AI Act Articles 12 (automatic record-keeping) and 19 (log retention) Observability and compliance: - Real-time dashboard with threat timeline, anomaly detection, and per-project analytics - Exportable audit trail for EU AI Act compliance reporting - Log retention varies by plan: 3 days (Free), 14 days (Pro), 90 days (Business) - Hosted in Germany; GDPR compliant; data minimisation by default Pricing tiers: Free (1,000 req/mo), Pro (50,000 req/mo), Business (500,000 req/mo), and Self-hosted option.
Common questions about Senthex AI Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Senthex AI Firewall is Proxy-based AI firewall with 26 shields and verifiable audit trail for LLMs, developed by Senthex. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Firewall, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails.
Senthex AI Firewall offers the following core capabilities:
Senthex AI Firewall integrates natively with OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, Gemini, OpenRouter, freeTSA (RFC 3161 timestamp authority), Azure, Ollama, vLLM. Integration support lets security teams connect Senthex AI Firewall to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Senthex AI Firewall is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Senthex AI Firewall is built for security teams handling AI Firewall, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection. It supports workflows including 26-shield inspection layer covering prompt injection, pii, secrets, unicode steganography, toxicity, canary tokens, multi-turn tracking, and more, proxy-based integration via base_url swap with no sdk installation required, pii redaction before requests reach the llm model. Teams typically adopt Senthex AI Firewall when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/senthex-ai-firewall
Senthex AI Firewall is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://senthex.com/ or contact Senthex directly.
Popular alternatives to Senthex AI Firewall include:
Compare all Senthex AI Firewall alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/senthex-ai-firewall
Senthex AI Firewall is for security teams and organizations that need AI Firewall, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection, PII. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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