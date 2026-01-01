Top picks: RealmGuard, AI Security Gateway™, Confident Security — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Senthex AI Firewall alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Senthex AI Firewall is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool developed by Senthex. Security professionals most commonly compare it with RealmGuard, AI Security Gateway™, Confident Security, First Recon AI Firewall, and Portkey Guardrails for Bedrock. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Senthex AI Firewall, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI guardrail platform detecting harmful outputs, prompt injections & policy violations.
Shares 8 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: OWASP, PII, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +4 more
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: PII, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +1 more
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments.
Shares 6 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, AI Firewall +2 more
Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations.
Shares 6 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, AI Firewall +2 more
Configurable guardrails for Amazon Bedrock AI requests via an API gateway.
Shares 6 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: PII, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +2 more
AI security platform proxying LLM traffic with guardrails, SOC, and governance.
Shares 6 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, GenAI Security +2 more
Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops.
Shares 5 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, AI Firewall +1 more
LLM pipeline observability: tracing, monitoring, and alerting for GenAI systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Senthex AI Firewall: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, GenAI Security +1 more
AI guardrail platform detecting harmful outputs, prompt injections & policy violations.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments.
Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations.
Configurable guardrails for Amazon Bedrock AI requests via an API gateway.
AI security platform proxying LLM traffic with guardrails, SOC, and governance.
Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops.
LLM pipeline observability: tracing, monitoring, and alerting for GenAI systems.
Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection.
Runtime guardrails for LLM prompts/responses: detects data leaks & prompt injection.
Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions.
Runtime LLM guardrails blocking prompt injections, PII leakage & policy violations.
Open-source framework for real-time LLM safety, policy & compliance enforcement.
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP
GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications
Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications.
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance.
Policy enforcement & monitoring layer for Microsoft Copilot deployments.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
Runtime guardrails for AI/LLM apps blocking violations in under 10ms
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks
Browser extension preventing PII/PHI leakage to AI services like ChatGPT
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
Edge AI security for in-vehicle systems against prompt injection attacks
AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS.
AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data.
Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.
Redacts PII from user inputs before sending to ChatGPT for GDPR/HIPAA compliance.
Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs.
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion.
Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Senthex AI Firewall.
The most popular alternatives to Senthex AI Firewall include RealmGuard, AI Security Gateway™, Confident Security, First Recon AI Firewall, and Portkey Guardrails for Bedrock. These LLM Guardrails tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Senthex AI Firewall listed on CybersecTools, all within the LLM Guardrails category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Senthex AI Firewall is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Senthex AI Firewall is a LLM Guardrails tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for llm guardrails capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.