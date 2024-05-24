CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Checkmarx Codebashing Logo

Top Alternatives to Checkmarx Codebashing

Application Security

Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths

42 Alternatives to Checkmarx Codebashing

Hacksplaining Logo
Hacksplaining

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Application Security
Free
OWASP SamuraiWTF Logo
OWASP SamuraiWTF

The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.

Application Security
Free
Security Compass Application Security Training Logo
Security Compass Application Security Training

A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.

Application Security
Symbiotic Security Logo
Symbiotic Security

Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix

Application Security
CypheronLabs Cypheron-core Logo
CypheronLabs Cypheron-core

Post-quantum cryptography library with NIST-standardized algorithms

Application Security
Free
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training Logo
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training

Application security training course for software developers covering SDL

Application Security
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking Logo
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking

Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review

Application Security
NINJIO Secure Code Logo
NINJIO Secure Code

AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding

Application Security
Digital.ai TeamForge Logo
Digital.ai TeamForge

ALM platform for governance, compliance, and traceability in software delivery

Application Security
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform Logo
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform

Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language

Application Security
Galois Zero Knowledge Proofs Logo
Galois Zero Knowledge Proofs

Cryptographic technique for verifying claims without revealing sensitive data.

Application Security
Galois Verifiable Computation Logo
Galois Verifiable Computation

Cryptographic solution for outsourcing computation with verifiable results

Application Security
Galois Side-Channel Resilient Protocols Logo
Galois Side-Channel Resilient Protocols

Cryptographic protocols designed to resist side-channel attacks

Application Security
SafeStack Unknown Product Logo
SafeStack Unknown Product

Security training course focused on threat assessment in software dev

Application Security
SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures Logo
SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures

Training course on designing secure microservice architectures

Application Security
SafeStack Finding and Fixing API Security Vulnerabilities Logo
SafeStack Finding and Fixing API Security Vulnerabilities

Online training course on identifying and fixing API security vulnerabilities

Application Security
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities Logo
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities

Application Security
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security Logo
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security

Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security

Application Security
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook Logo
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook

Training course for developers on secure software development practices

Application Security
Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI Logo
Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI

Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development.

Application Security
Secure Code Warrior Trust Score Logo
Secure Code Warrior Trust Score

Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness

Application Security
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent Logo
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent

Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency

Application Security
Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management Logo
Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management

Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction

Application Security
SecureNinja CASE - Certified Application Security Engineer Certification Training (CASE.NET) Logo
SecureNinja CASE - Certified Application Security Engineer Certification Training (CASE.NET)

Training course for .NET app security covering secure coding & SDLC integration

Application Security
SecureNinja Secure Coding using C and C++ Logo
SecureNinja Secure Coding using C and C++

5-day instructor-led secure coding training course for C and C++ developers

Application Security
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion Logo
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion

Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities

Application Security
CMD+CTRL Base Camp Logo
CMD+CTRL Base Camp

Skills development platform for secure software development training

Application Security
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content Logo
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content

OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers

Application Security
Drivesec Weseth® Logo
Drivesec Weseth®

Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases

Application Security
Kirin AI Coding Safety Logo
Kirin AI Coding Safety

Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers

Application Security
Avatao Compliance Training Logo
Avatao Compliance Training

Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.

Application Security
Avatao Continuous Learning Logo
Avatao Continuous Learning

Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.

Application Security
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training Logo
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training

Self-paced online cybersecurity courses covering web app exploitation and hardening.

Application Security
Immersive Labs App Security Training Logo
Immersive Labs App Security Training

Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.

Application Security
Start Left® SBDE Logo
Start Left® SBDE

DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.

Application Security
NodeGoat Logo
NodeGoat

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Application Security
Free
OWASP WrongSecrets Logo
OWASP WrongSecrets

OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.

Application Security
Free
Secure Ruby Development Guide Logo
Secure Ruby Development Guide

A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.

Application Security
Free
urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys Logo
urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys

Utilize the kernel's CSPRNG for generating crypto keys instead of userspace CSPRNGs to avoid randomness failures.

Application Security
Free
Secure Programming HOWTO Logo
Secure Programming HOWTO

A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.

Application Security
Free
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE Logo
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Application Security
Free
The Matasano Crypto Challenges Logo
The Matasano Crypto Challenges

A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security

Application Security
Free

