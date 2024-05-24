Top Alternatives to Checkmarx CodebashingApplication Security
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
42 Alternatives to Checkmarx Codebashing
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
Post-quantum cryptography library with NIST-standardized algorithms
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
ALM platform for governance, compliance, and traceability in software delivery
Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language
Cryptographic technique for verifying claims without revealing sensitive data.
Cryptographic solution for outsourcing computation with verifiable results
Cryptographic protocols designed to resist side-channel attacks
Security training course focused on threat assessment in software dev
Training course on designing secure microservice architectures
Online training course on identifying and fixing API security vulnerabilities
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security
Training course for developers on secure software development practices
Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development.
Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness
Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency
Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction
Training course for .NET app security covering secure coding & SDLC integration
5-day instructor-led secure coding training course for C and C++ developers
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
Skills development platform for secure software development training
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases
Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
Self-paced online cybersecurity courses covering web app exploitation and hardening.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.
Utilize the kernel's CSPRNG for generating crypto keys instead of userspace CSPRNGs to avoid randomness failures.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
