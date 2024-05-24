Fortanix Enclave Development Platform Description

Fortanix Enclave Development Platform (EDP) is a development environment for creating Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) enclaves using the Rust programming language. The platform enables developers to write secure applications that leverage Runtime Encryption technology to protect code and data during execution. EDP integrates directly with the Rust compiler, allowing developers to use standard Rust code within secure enclaves. The platform provides access to high-level primitives including networking, transport security, and database drivers that function within the enclave environment. This enables developers to build microservices and web applications with enclave protection. The platform uses Intel SGX technology to create protected execution areas where code and data remain isolated from privileged software and certain hardware-based attacks. Enclaves created with EDP operate in user-mode and can communicate with other enclaves after establishing mutual trust. EDP supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. The platform is used internally by Fortanix for their commercial products, including the Fortanix Data Security Manager. The development environment maintains compatibility with Rust compiler updates and preserves backward compatibility with existing code after compiler upgrades.