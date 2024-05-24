Security Compass Application Security Training Description

Security Compass Application Security Training provides role-based security education for development teams to build secure applications. The training platform offers: - Research-driven courses tailored to different roles within development teams - Kontra Hands-on Labs for practical, interactive learning experiences - Curriculum covering secure coding practices and vulnerability mitigation techniques - Just-in-time training modules that can be integrated into development workflows - Content aligned with industry compliance requirements and security standards - ISC2 member benefits for continuing professional education - Security Specialist Program (SSP) certification options The training is part of Security Compass's broader "Security by Design" approach, which also includes threat modeling and security requirements management tools. The educational content focuses on empowering developers with the knowledge needed to implement security practices throughout the software development lifecycle, helping organizations reduce vulnerabilities while maintaining development speed.