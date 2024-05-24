Security Compass Application Security Training Logo

Security Compass Application Security Training

A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.

Application Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Security Compass Application Security Training Description

Security Compass Application Security Training provides role-based security education for development teams to build secure applications. The training platform offers: - Research-driven courses tailored to different roles within development teams - Kontra Hands-on Labs for practical, interactive learning experiences - Curriculum covering secure coding practices and vulnerability mitigation techniques - Just-in-time training modules that can be integrated into development workflows - Content aligned with industry compliance requirements and security standards - ISC2 member benefits for continuing professional education - Security Specialist Program (SSP) certification options The training is part of Security Compass's broader "Security by Design" approach, which also includes threat modeling and security requirements management tools. The educational content focuses on empowering developers with the knowledge needed to implement security practices throughout the software development lifecycle, helping organizations reduce vulnerabilities while maintaining development speed.

Security Compass Application Security Training FAQ

Common questions about Security Compass Application Security Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Security Compass Application Security Training is A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements. developed by Security Compass. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Security Training, Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox