CypheronLabs Cypheron-core Description

Cypheron Core is a Rust-based post-quantum cryptography library that implements NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms. The library serves as a wrapper around official NIST reference implementations to provide protection against both classical and quantum computer attacks. The library is currently in active development (v0.1.1) and experimental status. It wraps NIST-certified algorithms but has not undergone independent security audits of FFI bindings, formal verification of memory safety wrappers, or production environment validation. Key algorithm support includes: - ML-KEM (Kyber) for Key Encapsulation Mechanisms with 512, 768, and 1024 bit security levels for quantum-resistant key exchange and encryption The implementation includes AVX2 CPU optimization support for enhanced performance. The project includes benchmarking capabilities, comprehensive documentation, test suites, and build scripts. Development follows standard open source practices with contribution guidelines, code of conduct, security policies, and architecture documentation. The library is distributed under Apache 2.0 license and available through Crates.io for Rust developers building quantum-resistant applications.