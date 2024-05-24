Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent
Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent
Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent Description
SCW Trust Agent is a code repository security solution that analyzes code commits by correlating commit data with contributor language-specific secure coding proficiency. The product provides visibility into code repositories and tracks developer security knowledge aligned with their code contributions. The solution includes Trust Agent: AI capabilities that extend analysis to AI-generated code, providing insights into which developers use AI coding tools on specific codebases. It offers policy configuration to log, warn, or block pull requests based on developer security proficiency levels. Trust Agent features Developer Discovery functionality that automatically identifies and onboards active code contributors by inspecting commit history. The system identifies missing learners, determines the programming languages they use, and enables bulk team assignments for language-specific training. The product integrates with Git-based source code management tools and provides dashboards at team and repository levels. It offers visibility into code commits, AI coding tool usage, and developer secure coding skills across the organization. SCW Trust Agent includes access to SCW Learning platform, which delivers hands-on missions and contextual training in relevant programming languages. The learning component includes AI Challenges and over 200 AI/LLM learning activities for identifying and remediating security vulnerabilities in AI-generated code.
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent FAQ
Common questions about Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent is Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency developed by Secure Code Warrior. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secure Development.
ALTERNATIVES
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