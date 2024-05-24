Top Alternatives to Array ASI SSL InterceptNetwork Security
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Fail2ban is a daemon that automatically bans IP addresses showing malicious behavior by monitoring log files and updating firewall rules to prevent brute-force attacks.
Next-gen IPS detecting & blocking network threats via signatures & behavior
IPS with inline AI models to block zero-day exploits and C2 attacks in real time
Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods.
Inline network detection and response system with IPS capabilities
On-premise appliance blocking unknown/malicious network connections
IDS combining Suricata signature alerts with Zeek network evidence for context
Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection
IDS integrated into RevealX NDR for real-time threat detection & investigation
BGP-based threat intelligence delivery for blocking malicious IPs at routers
ML-enabled IPS appliance with 98K+ signatures for threat prevention
DNS-based threat blocking service that prevents malicious connections
DNS-layer protection for devices across all network environments
Managed SMS fraud detection & blocking solution for mobile operators
DPI-based fraud prevention & revenue assurance for mobile network operators
Voice fraud detection & blocking platform for telecom operators
Quantum-based link verification for optical communication networks
5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.
Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives.
Cloud-native Wi-Fi management platform with AI/ML analytics and WIPS.
Host-based IDS with FIM, compliance scanning, and active response.
Enterprise HIDS extending OSSEC with GUI, compliance, and threat intel.
Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates.
Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering.
Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing.
Zeek-based network traffic analysis & IDS platform for enterprise deployments.
Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security.
Adaptive DNS security service protecting against DDoS, tunneling & exfiltration.
Host-based IDS/IPS detecting and blocking network attacks on servers and clients.
KRITIS-compliant attack detection platform for critical infrastructure operators.
Host-based microsegmentation platform enforcing Zero Trust network policies.
Real-time URL scanning tool that detects malicious links and bypasses evasion tactics.
24/7 network intrusion detection with immediate alert notifications.
GUI tool for creating, editing & validating Snort IDS/IPS rules.
Snort-compatible IDS/IPS rules & PCAP library covering 21,000+ proven exploits.
Windows GUI tool for centralized Snort IDS/IPS rule mgmt across multiple sensors.
Centralized IDS/IPS rule management platform for distributed networks.
Suite of network security tools for rule mgmt, PCAPs, and traffic analysis.
Low-cost IPS appliance for home, travelling users, and small businesses.
Snort-compatible IDS/IPS rules, PCAPs & exploit library for security testing.
Windows-based tool for auditing and testing IDS/IPS and firewall detection capabilities.
Network security monitoring platform with IDS, PCAP capture, and asset discovery.
FPGA SmartNIC software for HW-accelerated inline network & security apps.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
Managed network security services covering VLAN, VPC, ZTA, firewall, and monitoring.
DNS-based phishing protection for SMBs, rebranded as WatchGuard DNSWatch.
DNS-based cybersecurity platform for telcos, ISPs, enterprises & govts.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.
An open-source network security monitoring tool.
CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence.
A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.
6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.
Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
