Bug Bounty Platforms

Bug bounty platforms that connect organizations with security researchers for crowdsourced vulnerability discovery and responsible disclosure.

Node.js Bug Bounty Program Logo
Node.js Bug Bounty Program

A HackerOne-managed bug bounty program dedicated to identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.

bounty-targets-data Logo
bounty-targets-data

A repository providing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes from major platforms like HackerOne, Bugcrowd, and Intigriti for security researchers.

