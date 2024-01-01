CTF Write-ups Repository (2016)

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
A repository that aims to solve the common problems with CTF write-ups by providing a collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to, ensuring accessibility and completeness of solutions.
A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.
Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window.
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.
Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.