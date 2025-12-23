Mandos Fractional CISO Description

Mandos provides fractional Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) services for technology and B2B companies. The service offers strategic security leadership without requiring a full-time CISO hire. The offering includes security program development from the ground up, with policies and controls designed to meet enterprise customer requirements. Compliance advisory services cover ISO 27001 and SOC 2 implementation, including audit-ready documentation, evidence frameworks, and auditor relationship management. Executive governance services provide security reporting for boards and investors, transforming security oversight into a strategic partnership. The service includes transformation advisory for organizational changes such as mergers and acquisitions, scaling operations, and security program restructuring. Crisis leadership services offer incident response management, crisis communication coordination, and post-incident program rebuilding. AI security governance services assess AI-enabled products and implement governance frameworks for AI tools and vendors. The engagement model typically spans 4-8 months to reach full maturity, starting with a rapid security assessment, followed by building enterprise-ready security programs, achieving compliance certifications, and establishing ongoing governance. Services are delivered by a practitioner with experience in FinTech, banking, finance, and FMCG sectors, having reviewed over 150 B2B security programs.