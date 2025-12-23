Mandos Fractional CISO
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Mandos Fractional CISO
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Mandos Fractional CISO Description
Mandos provides fractional Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) services for technology and B2B companies. The service offers strategic security leadership without requiring a full-time CISO hire. The offering includes security program development from the ground up, with policies and controls designed to meet enterprise customer requirements. Compliance advisory services cover ISO 27001 and SOC 2 implementation, including audit-ready documentation, evidence frameworks, and auditor relationship management. Executive governance services provide security reporting for boards and investors, transforming security oversight into a strategic partnership. The service includes transformation advisory for organizational changes such as mergers and acquisitions, scaling operations, and security program restructuring. Crisis leadership services offer incident response management, crisis communication coordination, and post-incident program rebuilding. AI security governance services assess AI-enabled products and implement governance frameworks for AI tools and vendors. The engagement model typically spans 4-8 months to reach full maturity, starting with a rapid security assessment, followed by building enterprise-ready security programs, achieving compliance certifications, and establishing ongoing governance. Services are delivered by a practitioner with experience in FinTech, banking, finance, and FMCG sectors, having reviewed over 150 B2B security programs.
Mandos Fractional CISO FAQ
Common questions about Mandos Fractional CISO including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mandos Fractional CISO is Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs developed by Mandos. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Risk Assessment, Security Consulting.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership