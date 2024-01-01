CTF Write-ups 2015 Repository

A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.
This repository is a collection of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, aiming to solve the common problems of scattered, incomplete, or disappearing write-ups by allowing anyone to contribute and access the original files needed to solve the challenges.
A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.
A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.
Catch up on the latest cybersecurity news and updates from around the world.
An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.