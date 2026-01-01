Top picks: Ivanti Policy Secure, Forescout Device Compliance, Cipherbit OpenNAC — plus 25 more compared.Network Security
ThreatLocker Network Control is a commercial tool developed by threatlocker. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 28 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Network Control, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance
Continuously monitors and enforces compliance of all connected devices
Network access control solution with visibility, segmentation, and compliance
Network access control solution with automated segmentation and isolation
Automated guest Wi-Fi access using certificate-based 802.1X authentication
Cloud-managed security switch with traffic monitoring and threat blocking
Cloud-based security software for routers protecting home and business networks
Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt.
Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance
Continuously monitors and enforces compliance of all connected devices
Network access control solution with visibility, segmentation, and compliance
Network access control solution with automated segmentation and isolation
Automated guest Wi-Fi access using certificate-based 802.1X authentication
Cloud-managed security switch with traffic monitoring and threat blocking
Cloud-based security software for routers protecting home and business networks
Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt.
NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture.
Unified NAC, ZTNA, and EDR platform for continuous network & endpoint control.
IEEE 802.1X-based NAC using digital certs for wired, Wi-Fi & VPN access.
Cloud-native unified access control platform with NAC, ZTNA, and RADIUS
On-premise NAC solution for device visibility and network access control
Agentless device verification and trust enforcement for access control
Cloud-based DNS filtering solution for blocking malicious sites and content
Cloud-based DNS filtering for guest WiFi networks with content blocking
Cloud-based RADIUS server for 802.1X auth with cert lifecycle mgmt & PKI
Network monitoring and security platform with ecosystem visibility
Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations
Hardware appliance for remote, out-of-band physical network isolation.
Physical-layer wireless security IP Core for SDR, FPGA, and ASIC platforms.
Secure NaaS platform with zero trust fabric for enterprise wired/wireless LAN.
AAA platform for zero trust network authentication via RADIUS, TACACS+, and MFA.
802.1X NAC solution with dynamic VLAN assignment and user profiling.
NAC solution controlling wired, wireless, and VPN network access for endpoints.
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Network Control.
The most popular alternatives to ThreatLocker Network Control include Ivanti Policy Secure, Forescout Device Compliance, Cipherbit OpenNAC, OpenCloudFactory OpenNAC Enterprise, and SecureW2 Automated Guest Wi-Fi. These Network Access Control tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 28 alternatives to ThreatLocker Network Control listed on CybersecTools, all within the Network Access Control category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ThreatLocker Network Control is a commercial Network Access Control tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ThreatLocker Network Control is a Network Access Control tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for network access control capabilities and can be compared against 28 similar tools.