SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS Logo

SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS

by SecureW2

Cloud-based RADIUS server for 802.1X auth with cert lifecycle mgmt & PKI

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS Description

SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS is a cloud-native RADIUS authentication server designed for 802.1X Wi-Fi, wired network access, and VPN authentication. The platform provides AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) services using standard RADIUS over UDP and supports RadSec (RADIUS over TLS on TCP per RFC 6614) for encrypted transport. The service integrates with identity providers to validate user credentials and device posture during authentication. It supports EAP-TLS certificate-based authentication and enforces dynamic policies based on real-time signals from identity systems, endpoint management platforms, and security monitoring tools. Certificate lifecycle management is handled through automated enrollment and renewal using ACME, ACME Device Attestation, or Dynamic SCEP protocols. The platform includes Dynamic PKI capabilities for issuing hardware-bound certificates with policy-based scoping. Certificate revocation is supported through OCSP and CRL mechanisms. The Policy Engine ingests telemetry from connected systems to make authentication decisions and can trigger Change of Authorization (CoA) to update VLANs or ACLs during active sessions. CertIQ ML provides anomaly detection for certificate usage patterns including duplication, spoofing, and abnormal behavior. The platform supports dynamic VLAN assignment through RADIUS attributes, vendor-specific attributes (VSAs), and realm routing. It provides regional deployment options for global scale and includes monitoring capabilities for authentication metrics, latency tracking, and failure analysis.

SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS FAQ

Common questions about SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecureW2 Cloud RADIUS is Cloud-based RADIUS server for 802.1X auth with cert lifecycle mgmt & PKI developed by SecureW2. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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