SecureW2 Automated Guest Wi-Fi Description

SecureW2 Automated Guest Wi-Fi provides certificate-based authentication for guest and contractor network access. The platform replaces shared pre-shared keys (PSKs) with individual digital certificates that are automatically issued and expired based on time limits. The system supports multiple registration methods including self-registration with SMS validation, OAuth login through identity providers, and sponsor approval workflows. Guests can onboard themselves or be provisioned in bulk for large events through CSV processing. Each guest receives a unique certificate for 802.1X authentication through Cloud RADIUS infrastructure. Certificates can be configured to expire automatically at minute-level granularity, eliminating the need for manual account cleanup. The platform integrates with existing wireless infrastructure and supports dynamic VLAN assignment for network segmentation. The solution provides audit trails for all guest connections, tracking identity, device, session duration, and access permissions. Administrators can set time-based access controls ranging from hours to weeks depending on the use case. The platform includes a sponsor portal for delegated guest management and supports bulk provisioning for conferences and events with multi-channel distribution via email, SMS, or printed codes. The system operates with a dynamic PKI infrastructure and integrates with identity providers, MDM/EMM platforms, and network security tools to enable certificate-based guest access without requiring changes to existing wireless access points or controllers.