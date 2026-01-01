Top picks: KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, AI Visibility & Governance — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating ShadowWatch alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ShadowWatch is a commercial AI Governance tool developed by ShadowWatch. Security professionals most commonly compare it with KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, AI Visibility & Governance, Airia AI Platform, and Trust3 AI Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ShadowWatch, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Shares 6 capabilities with ShadowWatch: PII, LLM Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +2 more
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Shares 5 capabilities with ShadowWatch: Browser Security, LLM Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI +1 more
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Shares 4 capabilities with ShadowWatch: AI Governance, AI Compliance, Shadow AI, AI DLP
Enterprise AI platform unifying orchestration, security, and governance for AI.
Shares 4 capabilities with ShadowWatch: LLM Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance, Shadow AI
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Shares 3 capabilities with ShadowWatch: LLM Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Enterprise AI platform unifying orchestration, security, and governance for AI.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
All-in-one platform for achieving ISO 42001 AI compliance certification.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
AI transparency platform for vendors to document AI security posture for procurement.
MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
AI security platform for detecting threats and governing LLM usage across orgs.
AI governance gateway enforcing policy, isolation, key mgmt, and audit for AI usage.
Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access.
AI platform that correlates enterprise telemetry to detect risk & generate policy.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption
AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements
AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines.
Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments.
Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance
AI governance platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI models & agents
AI control plane for governance, monitoring, and orchestration of AI agents
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production.
Governed multi-AI provider workspace with DLP, firewall, and audit controls.
Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt.
Discovers, inventories, and governs AI assets across MLOps platforms.
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
AI risk classification platform for regulatory framework alignment.
AI governance platform for risk assessment and regulatory compliance
AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring
Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance.
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ShadowWatch.
The most popular alternatives to ShadowWatch include KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, AI Visibility & Governance, Airia AI Platform, and Trust3 AI Platform. These AI Governance tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ShadowWatch listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI Governance category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ShadowWatch is a commercial AI Governance tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ShadowWatch is a AI Governance tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for ai governance capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.