Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access.
Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access.
Sovereign AI Platform is a governed control plane for enterprise AI usage, designed to sit between an organization's workforce and AI models. It enforces policy, access controls, and audit requirements on every interaction between users, agents, and language models. Core architecture: - A central "Governed Control Plane" mediates all communication between users/agents and AI models - Models never communicate directly with users or organizational data - Supports both locally hosted models (Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, Gemma, etc.) and external hosted providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, NVIDIA, etc.) Governance capabilities: - Policy engine with role-based access control (RBAC) and tenant isolation - PII detection and content controls applied at the conversation level - Secrets vault for API key management (keys never reach endpoints) - Spending caps and cost optimization per team - Audit logging of every prompt, tool call, and response - Data residency controls by region Agentic capabilities: - Isolated agent orchestrator with swarm configurations - Adversarial review cycles where critic agents review outputs before delivery - Durable workflow engine (Flows) with human approval gates, scheduling, and webhook triggers - Skills engine with pre-defined and auto-generated skills Data grounding: - RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) from internal documents, wikis, and data lakes - MCP (Model Context Protocol) connectors to enterprise systems - Support for organization-specific small language models (SLMs) - Microsoft 365 add-ins for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Common questions about Sovereign AI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sovereign AI Platform is Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access, developed by Armor Defense. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security.
Sovereign AI Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Sovereign AI Platform integrates natively with Llama, MiniMax, Qwen, Gemma, DeepSeek, Z.ai, Anthropic, OpenAI, Gemini, Grok, NVIDIA, Mistral, Salesforce, SAP, Jira and 8 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Sovereign AI Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Sovereign AI Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Sovereign AI Platform is built for security teams handling AI Governance, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security, RBAC. It supports workflows including governed control plane mediating all user-to-model and agent-to-model communication, policy engine with rbac and tenant isolation, pii detection and content controls on conversations. Teams typically adopt Sovereign AI Platform when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sovereign-ai-platform
Sovereign AI Platform is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.sovai.com/platform or contact Armor Defense directly.
Popular alternatives to Sovereign AI Platform include:
Compare all Sovereign AI Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sovereign-ai-platform
Sovereign AI Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security, RBAC, PII. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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