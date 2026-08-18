Sovereign AI Platform Description

Sovereign AI Platform is a governed control plane for enterprise AI usage, designed to sit between an organization's workforce and AI models. It enforces policy, access controls, and audit requirements on every interaction between users, agents, and language models. Core architecture: - A central "Governed Control Plane" mediates all communication between users/agents and AI models - Models never communicate directly with users or organizational data - Supports both locally hosted models (Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, Gemma, etc.) and external hosted providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, NVIDIA, etc.) Governance capabilities: - Policy engine with role-based access control (RBAC) and tenant isolation - PII detection and content controls applied at the conversation level - Secrets vault for API key management (keys never reach endpoints) - Spending caps and cost optimization per team - Audit logging of every prompt, tool call, and response - Data residency controls by region Agentic capabilities: - Isolated agent orchestrator with swarm configurations - Adversarial review cycles where critic agents review outputs before delivery - Durable workflow engine (Flows) with human approval gates, scheduling, and webhook triggers - Skills engine with pre-defined and auto-generated skills Data grounding: - RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) from internal documents, wikis, and data lakes - MCP (Model Context Protocol) connectors to enterprise systems - Support for organization-specific small language models (SLMs) - Microsoft 365 add-ins for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint