Browser extension for AI governance: discovers, monitors & controls AI tool use.
Browser extension for AI governance: discovers, monitors & controls AI tool use.
ShadowWatch is a AI Governance product by ShadowWatch. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
ShadowWatch is a browser-based AI governance tool that provides visibility and control over employee use of AI tools across managed browsers. It deploys as a browser extension via MDM and works across Chrome, Edge, Brave, and other browsers without requiring network-level agents or proxies. Core function: - Discovers all AI tools employees access, including usage through personal accounts on managed browsers - Inspects prompt content in real time for sensitive data before it is submitted to any AI tool - Enforces organization-defined policies to warn, block, or log AI interactions Detection capabilities: - Identifies PII, credentials, source code, and regulated data (PHI, financial records) within prompts - Detects AI tool usage even when employees are logged into personal accounts (e.g., personal ChatGPT or Claude) - Continuously updates its catalog of known AI providers Policy enforcement: - Allows approved tools, warns on risky behavior, and blocks high-risk data transfers - Supports justification workflows for borderline cases - Policies are defined once in an admin dashboard and applied across all managed browsers Audit and compliance: - Logs every AI interaction to a queryable audit trail - Auto-redacts sensitive patterns in stored logs - Produces exportable evidence for regulatory inquiries (EU AI Act, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, SEC) Alerting: - Sends alerts via Slack, email, webhooks, or SIEM integrations - Auto-creates incident records for policy violations Pricing includes a free tier (up to 10 devices), a Pro tier at $4/user/month, and a custom Enterprise tier.
Common questions about ShadowWatch including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ShadowWatch is Browser extension for AI governance: discovers, monitors & controls AI tool use, developed by ShadowWatch. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP.
ShadowWatch offers the following core capabilities:
ShadowWatch integrates natively with Slack, Email, Webhooks, SIEM. Integration support lets security teams connect ShadowWatch to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
ShadowWatch is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ShadowWatch is built for security teams handling AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP, Browser Security. It supports workflows including shadow ai discovery across managed browsers including personal accounts, real-time prompt inspection for pii, credentials, source code, and regulated data, policy enforcement with warn, block, and allow actions per ai tool. Teams typically adopt ShadowWatch when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shadowwatch
ShadowWatch is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://shadowwatch.ai/ or contact ShadowWatch directly.
Popular alternatives to ShadowWatch include:
Compare all ShadowWatch alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shadowwatch
ShadowWatch is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP, Browser Security, LLM Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Enterprise AI platform unifying orchestration, security, and governance for AI.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.