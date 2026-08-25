ShadowWatch Description

ShadowWatch is a browser-based AI governance tool that provides visibility and control over employee use of AI tools across managed browsers. It deploys as a browser extension via MDM and works across Chrome, Edge, Brave, and other browsers without requiring network-level agents or proxies. Core function: - Discovers all AI tools employees access, including usage through personal accounts on managed browsers - Inspects prompt content in real time for sensitive data before it is submitted to any AI tool - Enforces organization-defined policies to warn, block, or log AI interactions Detection capabilities: - Identifies PII, credentials, source code, and regulated data (PHI, financial records) within prompts - Detects AI tool usage even when employees are logged into personal accounts (e.g., personal ChatGPT or Claude) - Continuously updates its catalog of known AI providers Policy enforcement: - Allows approved tools, warns on risky behavior, and blocks high-risk data transfers - Supports justification workflows for borderline cases - Policies are defined once in an admin dashboard and applied across all managed browsers Audit and compliance: - Logs every AI interaction to a queryable audit trail - Auto-redacts sensitive patterns in stored logs - Produces exportable evidence for regulatory inquiries (EU AI Act, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, SEC) Alerting: - Sends alerts via Slack, email, webhooks, or SIEM integrations - Auto-creates incident records for policy violations Pricing includes a free tier (up to 10 devices), a Pro tier at $4/user/month, and a custom Enterprise tier.