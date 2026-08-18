AI platform that correlates enterprise telemetry to detect risk & generate policy.
AI platform that correlates enterprise telemetry to detect risk & generate policy.
Primary AI Classification is an AI-driven policy intelligence platform designed for enterprise unified control planes. It ingests telemetry from across an organization's environment — including users, AI agents, applications, devices, data systems, APIs, models, networks, and infrastructure — and uses machine learning and behavioral reasoning to correlate events into coherent workflows rather than treating each event as an isolated alert. Core functions: - Telemetry correlation: Collects and connects signals from identity platforms, devices, browsers, applications, data systems, APIs, models, networks, and security infrastructure to reconstruct full activity sequences. - Risk detection: Identifies multi-step risk patterns such as compromised identity, agent overreach, coordinated data exfiltration, and policy drift by analyzing relationships across north-south and east-west traffic. - Policy generation: Translates detected risk patterns into reviewable policy recommendations expressed through visual controls, natural language, or advanced rule logic, with supporting evidence and reasoning. - Policy simulation: Tests proposed controls against historical and live activity to estimate protection coverage and operational disruption before deployment. - Enforcement coordination: Applies approved policies across connected enforcement points including identity, DLP, browser, endpoint, network, cloud, application, and AI agent controls. - Continuous policy refinement: Monitors for policy drift, redundant rules, and outdated assumptions, recommending targeted updates as enterprise behavior evolves. - Human-in-the-loop governance: Retains human judgment for consequential decisions, allowing administrators to approve, modify, reject, or automate AI-generated recommendations. The platform operates as a closed-loop system in which telemetry informs detection, detection drives policy, and policy outcomes improve future decisions.
Common questions about AI Classification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AI Classification is AI platform that correlates enterprise telemetry to detect risk & generate policy, developed by Primary. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Anomaly Detection.
AI Classification offers the following core capabilities:
AI Classification is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AI Classification is built for security teams handling AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Anomaly Detection, Policy. It supports workflows including cross-system telemetry correlation across identity, device, browser, application, data, agent, model, network, and api sources, multi-step risk pattern detection including compromised identity, agent overreach, coordinated exfiltration, and policy drift, ai-generated policy recommendations with explainable evidence and reasoning. Teams typically adopt AI Classification when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-classification
AI Classification is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/ai-classification or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to AI Classification include:
Compare all AI Classification alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-classification
AI Classification is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Anomaly Detection, Policy, Data Exfiltration. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
AI governance gateway enforcing policy, isolation, key mgmt, and audit for AI usage.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access.