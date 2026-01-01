Top picks: Airia AI Inventory Management, KonaSense, AI Visibility & Governance — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Airia AI Platform alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airia AI Platform is a commercial AI Governance tool developed by Airia. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Airia AI Inventory Management, KonaSense, AI Visibility & Governance, Trust3 AI Platform, and NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airia AI Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments.
Shares 7 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: Workflow, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +3 more
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +2 more
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Shares 5 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: LLM Security, GenAI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +1 more
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Shares 5 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: LLM Security, GenAI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI +1 more
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: No Code, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
Shares 5 capabilities with Airia AI Platform: LLM Security, GenAI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +1 more
Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Mobile-native platform for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI app usage.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
AI transparency platform for vendors to document AI security posture for procurement.
Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production.
Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt.
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
AI security platform for detecting threats and governing LLM usage across orgs.
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI risk classification platform for regulatory framework alignment.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements
AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
Governed multi-AI provider workspace with DLP, firewall, and audit controls.
Discovers, inventories, and governs AI assets across MLOps platforms.
Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access.
AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
AI platform that correlates enterprise telemetry to detect risk & generate policy.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance
AI governance platform for risk assessment and regulatory compliance
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
All-in-one platform for achieving ISO 42001 AI compliance certification.
AI governance gateway enforcing policy, isolation, key mgmt, and audit for AI usage.
Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation
AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging
AI control plane for governance, monitoring, and orchestration of AI agents
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
AI governance platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI models & agents
Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring
Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance
AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines.
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction
GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption
AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airia AI Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Airia AI Platform include Airia AI Inventory Management, KonaSense, AI Visibility & Governance, Trust3 AI Platform, and NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI. These AI Governance tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airia AI Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI Governance category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airia AI Platform is a commercial AI Governance tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airia AI Platform is a AI Governance tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for ai governance capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.