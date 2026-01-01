Top picks: KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, Trust3 AI Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating AI Visibility & Governance alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
AI Visibility & Governance is a commercial AI Governance tool developed by Lookout. Security professionals most commonly compare it with KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, Trust3 AI Platform, Nexos.ai, and First Recon AI Multi-Model AI Chat. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to AI Visibility & Governance, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Shares 6 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +2 more
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Shares 5 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: GenAI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP +1 more
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Shares 4 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: GenAI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance, AI Observability
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
Shares 5 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP +1 more
Governed multi-AI provider workspace with DLP, firewall, and audit controls.
Shares 5 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI +1 more
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
Shares 5 capabilities with AI Visibility & Governance: GenAI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI DLP +1 more
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
Governed multi-AI provider workspace with DLP, firewall, and audit controls.
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
AI transparency platform for vendors to document AI security posture for procurement.
Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production.
MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt.
AI security platform for detecting threats and governing LLM usage across orgs.
AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
All-in-one platform for achieving ISO 42001 AI compliance certification.
AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines.
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight.
Discovers, inventories, and governs AI assets across MLOps platforms.
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation
AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction
GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption
Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
AI governance platform for risk assessment and regulatory compliance
AI governance platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI models & agents
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring
AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance
AI governance platform for quantifying and managing AI risk exposure
AI control plane for governance, monitoring, and orchestration of AI agents
AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs.
AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments.
AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security.
Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to AI Visibility & Governance.
The most popular alternatives to AI Visibility & Governance include KonaSense, NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI, Trust3 AI Platform, Nexos.ai, and First Recon AI Multi-Model AI Chat. These AI Governance tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to AI Visibility & Governance listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI Governance category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
AI Visibility & Governance is a commercial AI Governance tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
AI Visibility & Governance is a AI Governance tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for ai governance capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.