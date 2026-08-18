Airia AI Inventory Management Description

Airia AI Inventory Management is an enterprise platform for discovering, classifying, and governing AI deployments across an organization's technology environment. The platform maintains a centralized registry of all AI agents and models in use, covering both sanctioned deployments and unauthorized or shadow AI. It scans across cloud infrastructure, SaaS platforms, development environments, and network traffic to surface AI usage that may otherwise go undetected. Core capabilities include: - Automated discovery of AI agents and models across the enterprise technology stack - Classification of AI deployments by business use case and intended function - Dynamic risk classification that updates as AI usage context changes (e.g., when an agent shifts from low-stakes to high-stakes decision-making) - Continuous monitoring that maintains an up-to-date governance record rather than static point-in-time snapshots - Audit-ready documentation generated automatically from ongoing monitoring - Tracking of deployment ownership, runtime environment, and data access per agent The platform is designed to address compliance requirements by providing documented, continuously updated records of AI usage across the enterprise. It targets security and AI governance teams that need to demonstrate accountability to regulators and internal stakeholders. Airia AI Inventory Management is a commercial product used by organizations across industries including manufacturing, media, education, and consumer goods.