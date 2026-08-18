Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments.
Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments.
Airia AI Inventory Management is an enterprise platform for discovering, classifying, and governing AI deployments across an organization's technology environment. The platform maintains a centralized registry of all AI agents and models in use, covering both sanctioned deployments and unauthorized or shadow AI. It scans across cloud infrastructure, SaaS platforms, development environments, and network traffic to surface AI usage that may otherwise go undetected. Core capabilities include: - Automated discovery of AI agents and models across the enterprise technology stack - Classification of AI deployments by business use case and intended function - Dynamic risk classification that updates as AI usage context changes (e.g., when an agent shifts from low-stakes to high-stakes decision-making) - Continuous monitoring that maintains an up-to-date governance record rather than static point-in-time snapshots - Audit-ready documentation generated automatically from ongoing monitoring - Tracking of deployment ownership, runtime environment, and data access per agent The platform is designed to address compliance requirements by providing documented, continuously updated records of AI usage across the enterprise. It targets security and AI governance teams that need to demonstrate accountability to regulators and internal stakeholders. Airia AI Inventory Management is a commercial product used by organizations across industries including manufacturing, media, education, and consumer goods.
Common questions about Airia AI Inventory Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airia AI Inventory Management is Discovers, classifies, and governs all AI agents across enterprise environments, developed by Airia. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, Shadow AI, Inventory.
Airia AI Inventory Management offers the following core capabilities:
Airia AI Inventory Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airia AI Inventory Management is built for security teams handling AI Governance, Shadow AI, Inventory, AI Compliance. It supports workflows including automated discovery of ai agents across cloud, saas, development environments, and network traffic, centralized ai agent and model registry, shadow ai detection before security incidents occur. Teams typically adopt Airia AI Inventory Management when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-inventory-management
Airia AI Inventory Management is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://airia.com/ai-platform/ai-inventory-management/ or contact Airia directly.
Popular alternatives to Airia AI Inventory Management include:
Compare all Airia AI Inventory Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-inventory-management
Airia AI Inventory Management is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, Shadow AI, Inventory, AI Compliance, AI Observability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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