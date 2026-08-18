Sovereign AI Governance Description

Sovereign AI Governance is a platform designed to enforce policy, isolation, and audit controls over AI model usage within an organization. The platform operates as a single, mandatory gateway through which all AI requests must pass before reaching any model. This architecture ensures that policy enforcement cannot be bypassed by routing around the system. Core enforcement areas include: - Content filtering: Requests are evaluated against content policies before execution. - Model restrictions: Controls which models users and agents are permitted to access. - Rate limits and spending caps: Enforces usage and cost boundaries per user or agent. - PII protection: Detects and blocks personally identifiable information from reaching models. - Data residency controls: Enforces geographic or jurisdictional constraints on data handling. Key management is handled through a centralized vault. API keys and credentials are stored encrypted and are never distributed to endpoints, laptops, agents, or instances. All completions route through the gateway, and the separation between endpoints and raw credentials is enforced at the infrastructure level. Isolation is enforced at the tenant and agent level. Each user and agent operates within its own isolated instance. Row-level security (RLS) extends isolation down to the database layer, preventing cross-tenant or cross-agent data access. Audit and observability capabilities include: - Full run and step history with timing and cost data. - Live streaming of agent activity during execution. - Searchable and exportable audit logs. - Built-in anomaly detection on agent behavior. The platform is positioned for organizations that need to enable AI adoption while satisfying security and compliance requirements.