Airia AI Platform Risk Classifications Description

Airia AI Platform Risk Classifications is a module within the Airia platform that enables organizations to define, manage, and apply risk classifications to their AI asset inventory in alignment with regulatory and internal governance frameworks. Core functionality: - Custom risk taxonomy creation: Organizations can define unlimited risk categories, levels, and classification criteria tailored to their specific frameworks and internal policies. - Multi-framework tagging: A single AI asset can be tagged with multiple risk classifications simultaneously, covering frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001, as well as internal compliance policies and geographic jurisdiction requirements. - Automated classification suggestions: The platform analyzes asset attributes and usage patterns to suggest appropriate risk classifications automatically, reducing manual review effort. - Predefined classification rules: Rules can be configured to auto-tag new AI assets based on use case, data source, or deployment context as they are added to the inventory. - Governance control triggering: Each applied classification can trigger corresponding governance controls without requiring duplicate tracking or manual coordination. - Scalable governance: The classification system is designed to accommodate growth in AI deployments across teams, platforms, and geographies, with new frameworks or jurisdictions integrated without rebuilding the existing taxonomy. The product is aimed at security and AI governance teams that need to demonstrate regulatory compliance across multiple AI systems and frameworks simultaneously. It addresses the requirement for precise, auditable risk classification rather than generic risk categorization.