Scytale ISO 42001 Compliance Solution Description

Scytale's ISO 42001 Compliance Solution is a platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with the ISO 42001 AI Management System (AIMS) standard. It provides a centralized compliance hub that covers the full lifecycle of ISO 42001 compliance, from initial implementation through audit readiness. The platform maps ISO 42001 controls against other frameworks such as ISO 27001, allowing organizations to manage multiple compliance standards simultaneously and reduce duplicated effort. Internal controls are categorized into actionable to-do items, giving teams visibility into their overall AI compliance posture. Key capabilities include automated evidence collection for audits, continuous 24/7 monitoring of controls with non-compliance alerts, and an audit dashboard for managing the end-to-end compliance process. The platform also provides a custom policy builder with auditor-approved templates, vendor risk management tools, automated user access reviews, simplified risk assessment, and security awareness training for personnel. Dedicated compliance experts are available to guide users through each step of the ISO 42001 certification process. The solution is designed for both startups and enterprise organizations and positions itself as an all-in-one platform so that users do not need to rely on external tools to complete their compliance workflows.