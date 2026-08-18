Airia AI Platform Description

Airia AI Platform is an enterprise AI platform that combines orchestration, security, and governance into a unified execution layer for deploying and managing AI agents, workflows, and models at scale. The platform is structured around three core pillars: - Orchestration: Enables automated workflow creation across business units using drag-and-drop, no-code, low-code, or pro-code interfaces. AI agents can be connected to thousands of data sources and enterprise systems. - Security: Provides built-in data security controls including encryption, masking, and protection of sensitive data. The platform is designed with a security-first architecture to address data privacy and regulatory compliance requirements. - Governance: Offers a governance dashboard with full visibility into AI usage, compliance status, and risk insights. Includes audit trail reporting, dynamic risk classification of AI models, data, and agents, and pre-configured compliance controls. Key capabilities include: - Agent Builder for designing AI agents with multiple development approaches - Integration Framework using MCP (Model Context Protocol) to connect enterprise systems - Risk Classifications for dynamically categorizing AI models, data, and agents based on organizational risk - Audit Trail Reporting for transparency into AI interactions and decisions - Governance Dashboard for monitoring AI usage and compliance The platform is designed for multiple organizational roles including IT teams, operations teams, business leaders, and AI developers and data scientists. It is used by organizations across various industries including manufacturing, media, and education.