Proofpoint Insider Threat Management Logo

Top Alternatives to Proofpoint Insider Threat Management

Human Risk

Detects and prevents insider threats with visibility into risky user behavior

61 Alternatives to Proofpoint Insider Threat Management

Teramind Predictive Edge Logo
Teramind Predictive Edge

AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring

Human Risk
Mimecast Incydr Logo
Mimecast Incydr

Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints

Human Risk
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management Logo
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management

Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates

Human Risk
CovertSwarm Insider Threat Detection Logo
CovertSwarm Insider Threat Detection

Insider threat detection service using ethical hackers to test vulnerabilities

Human Risk
Teramind Insider Risk Management Logo
Teramind Insider Risk Management

Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis

Human Risk
Teramind Cybersecurity Logo
Teramind Cybersecurity

User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP

Human Risk
Teramind OMNI Logo
Teramind OMNI

AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring

Human Risk
Cyberhaven Linea AI Logo
Cyberhaven Linea AI

AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data

Human Risk
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management Logo
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management

AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks

Human Risk
BioCatch Account Opening Protection Logo
BioCatch Account Opening Protection

Detects fraudulent account openings using behavioral, device, and network signals

Human Risk
BioCatch Mule Account Detection Logo
BioCatch Mule Account Detection

Detects money mule accounts using behavioral intelligence and telemetry.

Human Risk
Pindrop Pindrop® Protect Logo
Pindrop Pindrop® Protect

Voice-based fraud detection for call centers using real-time risk scoring

Human Risk
Secure Halo Insider Threat Services Logo
Secure Halo Insider Threat Services

Consulting services for insider threat detection, prevention, and mgmt.

Human Risk
Smoothwall Monitor Logo
Smoothwall Monitor

Student activity monitoring with human-moderated alerts for safeguarding

Human Risk
Veriato User Activity Monitoring Logo
Veriato User Activity Monitoring

User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity

Human Risk
Veriato Insider Risk Management Logo
Veriato Insider Risk Management

Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI

Human Risk
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant Logo
DTEX Ai³ Risk Assistant

AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations

Human Risk
DTEX Leavers and Joiners Logo
DTEX Leavers and Joiners

Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis

Human Risk
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform Logo
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform

Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management

Human Risk
DTEX Government Logo
DTEX Government

Insider threat detection platform for government agencies

Human Risk
DTEX Insider Risk Management Logo
DTEX Insider Risk Management

Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders

Human Risk
DTEX Shadow AI Logo
DTEX Shadow AI

Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data

Human Risk
DTEX Third-party Insider Risk Logo
DTEX Third-party Insider Risk

Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control

Human Risk
DTEX Healthcare Logo
DTEX Healthcare

Insider threat detection platform for healthcare data breach prevention

Human Risk
imper.ai Impersonation Detection Platform Logo
imper.ai Impersonation Detection Platform

Detects impersonation & social engineering attacks via device/network signals

Human Risk
imper.ai Logo
imper.ai

Detects help desk impersonation & social engineering attacks in real time

Human Risk
InnerActiv Risk Factors Logo
InnerActiv Risk Factors

AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis

Human Risk
InnerActiv Platform Logo
InnerActiv Platform

AI usage control & insider threat detection via endpoint behavioral monitoring

Human Risk
InnerActiv Logo
InnerActiv

Real-time AI usage control at endpoints to prevent data loss

Human Risk
uSecure uBreach Logo
uSecure uBreach

Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data

Human Risk
EchoMark Leak Detection Tool Logo
EchoMark Leak Detection Tool

Detects sources of data leaks using invisible watermarks and ML analysis

Human Risk
Inside Threat Management Logo
Inside Threat Management

Insider threat detection platform monitoring user activity and data access

Human Risk
Insider Risk Management Logo
Insider Risk Management

Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks

Human Risk
Nisos Human Risk Management Platform Logo
Nisos Human Risk Management Platform

Platform for human risk mgmt, insider threats, and digital investigations

Human Risk
Moxso Data Breach Detection Logo
Moxso Data Breach Detection

Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure

Human Risk
Humanix Logo
Humanix

Detects social engineering attacks via AI analysis of voice, chat, and video.

Human Risk
Charm Security Agentic AI Platform Logo
Charm Security Agentic AI Platform

AI platform for scam and fraud prevention via real-time intervention

Human Risk
Actifile Insider Threat Protection Logo
Actifile Insider Threat Protection

File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.

Human Risk
Arexdata Time Tracking Logo
Arexdata Time Tracking

Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.

Human Risk
Awareness Technologies Logo
Awareness Technologies

Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.

Human Risk
Data Resolve inDefend Logo
Data Resolve inDefend

Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Employee Behaviour Investigations Logo
Data Resolve Employee Behaviour Investigations

Monitors and investigates employee behavior patterns for insider risk and productivity.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Workplace Productivity Logo
Data Resolve Workplace Productivity

Employee productivity monitoring tool tracking resource use & work habits.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Insider Threat Response System Logo
Data Resolve Insider Threat Response System

Detects & responds to insider threats from employees, contractors & partners.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Employee Monitoring Logo
Data Resolve Employee Monitoring

Employee activity monitoring tool for policy enforcement and data protection.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Monitoring Exiting Employees Logo
Data Resolve Monitoring Exiting Employees

Monitors & controls exiting employee activity to prevent data theft & sabotage.

Human Risk
Data Resolve inDefend-SAM Logo
Data Resolve inDefend-SAM

Server activity monitoring tool for tracking admin sessions on critical IT infra.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Corporate Cyber Intelligence Logo
Data Resolve Corporate Cyber Intelligence

Internal threat detection platform with employee intelligence and behavior analytics.

Human Risk
Data Resolve Tracking Executive Positions Logo
Data Resolve Tracking Executive Positions

Covert monitoring tool for tracking CXO/CEO activities for boards.

Human Risk
FACT360 Logo
FACT360

ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis.

Human Risk
FACT360 PreDISCOVERY+ Logo
FACT360 PreDISCOVERY+

ML-based tool for fraud & insider threat investigation via anomaly detection.

Human Risk
Infonaligy Insider Threat Protection Logo
Infonaligy Insider Threat Protection

Managed insider threat service combining UBA, DLP, PAM, and Zero Trust.

Human Risk
InfoWatch Activity Monitor Logo
InfoWatch Activity Monitor

Employee activity monitoring tool for incident investigation & insider risk mgmt.

Human Risk
Kymatio Logo
Kymatio

Human risk intelligence platform for insider threat & security culture mgmt.

Human Risk
Kymatio Digital Wellbeing Logo
Kymatio Digital Wellbeing

Platform detecting employee burnout & stress signals to reduce human security risk.

Human Risk
Matters Insider Data Risk Management Logo
Matters Insider Data Risk Management

Behavioral-based insider data risk detection using intent & anomaly analysis.

Human Risk
NetClean ProActive Logo
NetClean ProActive

Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel.

Human Risk
Pistachio Presence Logo
Pistachio Presence

AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.

Human Risk
Secure Passage Truman VIP Logo
Secure Passage Truman VIP

Identity & access intelligence platform for executive/VIP principal protection.

Human Risk
Secure Passage Logo
Secure Passage

Identity intelligence platform for access-controlled & restricted facilities.

Human Risk
Secure Passage BTA Logo
Secure Passage BTA

Behavioral risk & case management framework for human threat assessment.

Human Risk

