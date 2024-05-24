imper.ai Description

imper.ai is a security platform designed to prevent help desk impersonation attacks and social engineering attempts targeting IT support teams. The platform analyzes every help desk interaction in real time to detect AI-driven impersonation and vishing attempts before credentials are reset or access is granted. The system works by collecting digital fingerprints from device, network, and behavioral signals during help desk requests. These signals are correlated with HR and identity provider data to generate risk scores that identify impersonation attempts. The platform uses dynamic, data-driven questions drawn from HR and IDP data, analyzed by an LLM to verify the authenticity of each request. imper.ai validates password reset and access requests by examining device, network, and digital identity signals. Each interaction is cross-referenced with HR, ITSM, and IdP data to confirm authenticity and expose impersonation attempts. The platform is designed to detect hidden signals of malicious activity, including automated attacks that flood help desks with fake reset requests. The solution integrates with existing ITSM stacks and IVR systems to automate credential reset processes without requiring changes to help desk workflows. Once a request is verified, the system either allows automated resolution or escalates if risk is detected. The platform specifically targets threats like Scattered Spider attacks and voice cloning attempts by analyzing behavioral patterns and metadata that cannot be easily replicated by attackers.