CovertSwarm Insider Threat Detection

Insider threat detection service using ethical hackers to test vulnerabilities

Human Risk
CovertSwarm Insider Threat Detection is a service that identifies and tests vulnerabilities related to insider threats within organizations. The service uses ethical hackers to simulate trusted insider positions and explore potential security weaknesses from internal perspectives. The service examines various types of insider threats including negligent employees who unintentionally cause security issues, compromised insiders whose credentials have been stolen by external attackers, and malicious actors who intentionally seek to cause harm. Testing covers digital, physical, and social attack surfaces to identify vulnerabilities across multiple vectors. The service monitors user behavior and analyzes data from various sources to flag suspicious activity. It examines access control protocols, user activity patterns, and identifies anomalies such as unusual login times, large data transfers to external devices, or failed login attempts. The testing process explores each role and access level within an organization to determine potential impact of insider threats. CovertSwarm offers this as part of their Constant Cyber Attack Subscription model, which provides continuous testing rather than point-in-time assessments. The approach simulates real-world scenarios where insiders might be targeted by external threat actors offering incentives for company secrets or where employees with elevated access levels could potentially disrupt business operations.

CovertSwarm Insider Threat Detection is Insider threat detection service using ethical hackers to test vulnerabilities developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Continuous Monitoring, Ethical Hacking.

