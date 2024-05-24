Top Alternatives to Mimecast IncydrHuman Risk
Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints
61 Alternatives to Mimecast Incydr
Detects and prevents insider threats with visibility into risky user behavior
AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
Insider threat detection service using ethical hackers to test vulnerabilities
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP
AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks
Detects fraudulent account openings using behavioral, device, and network signals
Detects money mule accounts using behavioral intelligence and telemetry.
Voice-based fraud detection for call centers using real-time risk scoring
Consulting services for insider threat detection, prevention, and mgmt.
Student activity monitoring with human-moderated alerts for safeguarding
User activity monitoring platform tracking employee behavior and productivity
Insider threat detection platform using behavioral intelligence and AI
AI assistant for insider risk management and threat investigations
Insider threat detection for departing & joining employees via behavior analysis
Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management
Insider threat detection platform for government agencies
Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders
Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data
Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control
Insider threat detection platform for healthcare data breach prevention
Detects impersonation & social engineering attacks via device/network signals
Detects help desk impersonation & social engineering attacks in real time
AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis
AI usage control & insider threat detection via endpoint behavioral monitoring
Real-time AI usage control at endpoints to prevent data loss
Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data
Detects sources of data leaks using invisible watermarks and ML analysis
Insider threat detection platform monitoring user activity and data access
Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks
Platform for human risk mgmt, insider threats, and digital investigations
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
Detects social engineering attacks via AI analysis of voice, chat, and video.
AI platform for scam and fraud prevention via real-time intervention
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.
Monitors and investigates employee behavior patterns for insider risk and productivity.
Employee productivity monitoring tool tracking resource use & work habits.
Detects & responds to insider threats from employees, contractors & partners.
Employee activity monitoring tool for policy enforcement and data protection.
Monitors & controls exiting employee activity to prevent data theft & sabotage.
Server activity monitoring tool for tracking admin sessions on critical IT infra.
Internal threat detection platform with employee intelligence and behavior analytics.
Covert monitoring tool for tracking CXO/CEO activities for boards.
ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis.
ML-based tool for fraud & insider threat investigation via anomaly detection.
Managed insider threat service combining UBA, DLP, PAM, and Zero Trust.
Employee activity monitoring tool for incident investigation & insider risk mgmt.
Human risk intelligence platform for insider threat & security culture mgmt.
Platform detecting employee burnout & stress signals to reduce human security risk.
Behavioral-based insider data risk detection using intent & anomaly analysis.
Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel.
AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.
Identity & access intelligence platform for executive/VIP principal protection.
Identity intelligence platform for access-controlled & restricted facilities.
Behavioral risk & case management framework for human threat assessment.
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox