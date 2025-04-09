SimSpace Platform is a cyber range solution that provides organizations with realistic environments for cybersecurity simulation, testing, and optimization. The platform enables security teams to conduct various activities in controlled settings that mirror real-world infrastructure: • Training, exercises, and assessments for cybersecurity personnel • Technology stack and process optimization to identify operational inefficiencies • Detection engineering for testing and refining security detection rules • Threat intelligence research in isolated environments • Security control validation to verify defense mechanisms function correctly • Disaster recovery preparedness through scenario-based testing • Change management validation in controlled environments SimSpace allows organizations to model their actual infrastructure environments, emulate real adversaries and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and optimize both defensive capabilities and personnel skills. The solution supports multiple security teams including red teams, blue teams, purple teams, SOC analysts, security engineers, incident responders, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals. The platform provides metrics on operational cost savings, reduction in configuration and patch-related breaches, improvements in attack defense capabilities, and reduced time to detect security breaches.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
SOARCA is an open-source SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows using standardized CACAOv2 playbooks and multiple integration interfaces.
A community-driven repository and development framework for creating custom automation activities within the Ayehu NG IT orchestration platform.
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool that provides enhanced situational awareness and operational insights for both Red and Blue Team cybersecurity operations.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.