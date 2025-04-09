SimSpace Platform 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

SimSpace Platform is a cyber range solution that provides organizations with realistic environments for cybersecurity simulation, testing, and optimization. The platform enables security teams to conduct various activities in controlled settings that mirror real-world infrastructure: • Training, exercises, and assessments for cybersecurity personnel • Technology stack and process optimization to identify operational inefficiencies • Detection engineering for testing and refining security detection rules • Threat intelligence research in isolated environments • Security control validation to verify defense mechanisms function correctly • Disaster recovery preparedness through scenario-based testing • Change management validation in controlled environments SimSpace allows organizations to model their actual infrastructure environments, emulate real adversaries and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and optimize both defensive capabilities and personnel skills. The solution supports multiple security teams including red teams, blue teams, purple teams, SOC analysts, security engineers, incident responders, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals. The platform provides metrics on operational cost savings, reduction in configuration and patch-related breaches, improvements in attack defense capabilities, and reduced time to detect security breaches.