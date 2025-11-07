ORNA AI Crisis Simulation
ORNA AI Crisis Simulation
ORNA AI Crisis Simulation Description
ORNA AI Crisis Simulation is a tabletop exercise platform that uses artificial intelligence to create interactive cyber crisis simulations for organizations. The platform enables teams to practice incident response through discussion-based exercises that assess preparedness for cybersecurity incidents. The tool generates customized crisis scenarios tailored to an organization's specific infrastructure, creating what it describes as a "mirror" of the actual environment. Exercises can be conducted across different business functions and job roles, including IT/SecOps, HR, finance, and executive teams. The platform includes a "War Room" environment where participants can engage in hands-on training with team management, task management, and evidence management capabilities. It offers both guided and unguided modes for conducting exercises. ORNA provides facilitation support from expert teams during exercises at no additional cost. The platform aims to address limitations of traditional tabletop exercises by reducing planning time, increasing engagement through gamification, and providing more realistic scenarios. The tool includes features for scheduling training sessions, generating AI-powered scenarios, and conducting follow-through assessments with improvement guidance. It supports both fundamental training and advanced scenario development.
