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Ai Soc groups the cybersecurity tools focused on ai soc, pulled from across every category so you can compare every option in one place. Filter by category or pricing to narrow the field. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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NDR platform fusing network traffic with identity, endpoint & cloud signals.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Tenant-aware AI assistant for querying security posture, coverage & subscriptions.
Agentic AI SOC platform with 250+ SIEM, EDR & cloud integrations, with 24/7 IR support
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
AI-ready security data platform that normalizes & enriches telemetry for SOC agents.
AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk.
Agentic AI email security platform that investigates emails pre-delivery.
Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI.
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
Managed Agentic Threat Hunting Service (IOC sweeps and hypothesis based hunting)
AI-Native MDR
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools.
Agentic AI threat hunting platform with real-time MITRE ATT&CK intelligence.
AI platform for continuous detection rule validation, optimization & governance.
Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps.
AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals.
SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines.
AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries.
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.