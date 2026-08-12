AI workforce platform that augments human security teams on defensive tasks.
AI workforce platform that augments human security teams on defensive tasks.
Corma AI Workforce is an AI-based security platform that deploys foundation models as an autonomous workforce to assist human security teams with defensive cybersecurity tasks. The platform is built around a proprietary foundation model trained specifically for defensive cybersecurity, as opposed to general-purpose AI models. It is designed to work alongside existing human security teams and integrate with the security tools and workflows already in use by an organization. Key characteristics of the platform: - Deploys AI agents that operate across a broad range of defensive security tasks - Designed to scale security team capacity without requiring proportional headcount increases - Works within the existing security stack and tooling of the organization - Available as an on-premises deployment for organizations with data sovereignty requirements - Supports post-training on organization-specific security data and context for improved performance - Positioned to address the growing threat of AI-assisted offensive cyberattacks by strengthening defensive capabilities The platform targets organizations that need to scale their security operations capacity and is aimed at enterprises and critical organizations that require high-assurance, sovereign deployment options. Access to the platform is currently provided on a request basis.
Common questions about Corma AI Workforce including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Corma AI Workforce is AI workforce platform that augments human security teams on defensive tasks, developed by Corma (corma.ai). It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Generative AI.
Corma AI Workforce offers the following core capabilities:
Corma AI Workforce is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Corma AI Workforce is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Generative AI, GenAI Security. It supports workflows including ai foundation model purpose-built for defensive cybersecurity tasks, autonomous ai agents that work alongside human security teams, generalization across a broad range of defensive security tasks. Teams typically adopt Corma AI Workforce when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-ai-workforce
Corma AI Workforce is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://corma.ai/ or contact Corma (corma.ai) directly.
Popular alternatives to Corma AI Workforce include:
Compare all Corma AI Workforce alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-ai-workforce
Corma AI Workforce is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Generative AI, GenAI Security, LLM Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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