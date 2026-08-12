Corma AI Workforce Description

Corma AI Workforce is an AI-based security platform that deploys foundation models as an autonomous workforce to assist human security teams with defensive cybersecurity tasks. The platform is built around a proprietary foundation model trained specifically for defensive cybersecurity, as opposed to general-purpose AI models. It is designed to work alongside existing human security teams and integrate with the security tools and workflows already in use by an organization. Key characteristics of the platform: - Deploys AI agents that operate across a broad range of defensive security tasks - Designed to scale security team capacity without requiring proportional headcount increases - Works within the existing security stack and tooling of the organization - Available as an on-premises deployment for organizations with data sovereignty requirements - Supports post-training on organization-specific security data and context for improved performance - Positioned to address the growing threat of AI-assisted offensive cyberattacks by strengthening defensive capabilities The platform targets organizations that need to scale their security operations capacity and is aimed at enterprises and critical organizations that require high-assurance, sovereign deployment options. Access to the platform is currently provided on a request basis.