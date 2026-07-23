Tenant-aware AI assistant for querying security posture, coverage & subscriptions.
Tenant-aware AI assistant for querying security posture, coverage & subscriptions.
Crush Security Cassandra AI is a tenant-aware AI assistant designed for security operations teams. It allows users to query their organization's security environment using natural language, returning answers grounded in the organization's actual data rather than generic security knowledge. Key capabilities include: - Natural Language Queries: Users can ask questions in plain English about their security stack, coverage, subscriptions, and access controls. - Tenant-Aware Context: The AI operates within the context of the specific organization's environment, providing answers relevant to that tenant's configuration and data. - Cited Answers: Responses include citations and sources drawn from the organization's own data, rather than generalized or assumed information. - Permission-Based Access: The AI enforces role-based access controls, ensuring users only receive information they are authorized to view. - Contextual Conversation: The assistant retains conversation context and handles follow-up questions within a session. - Actionable Insights: Users can identify security coverage gaps, review subscription statuses, and assess overall security posture. Common use cases include: - Coverage analysis (e.g., identifying which services protect cloud workloads or where endpoint protection gaps exist) - Subscription management (e.g., tracking expiring contracts, total security spend by vendor) - Access and compliance queries (e.g., identifying admin access to a SIEM, reviewing access changes, checking SOC 2 compliance status) Security and privacy controls include full data residency within the tenant boundary, role-based response filtering, a full audit trail of AI interactions, and real-time data access rather than stale snapshots.
Common questions about Cassandra AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cassandra AI is Tenant-aware AI assistant for querying security posture, coverage & subscriptions, developed by Crush Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Copilot, AI SOC, Natural Language Processing.
Cassandra AI offers the following core capabilities:
Cassandra AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cassandra AI is built for security teams handling AI Copilot, AI SOC, Natural Language Processing, RBAC. It supports workflows including natural language queries against the organization's security environment, tenant-aware contextual ai responses, cited answers grounded in organizational data. Teams typically adopt Cassandra AI when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cassandra-ai
Cassandra AI is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.crushsecurity.com/ai-assistant or contact Crush Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Cassandra AI include:
Compare all Cassandra AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cassandra-ai
Cassandra AI is for security teams and organizations that need AI Copilot, AI SOC, Natural Language Processing, RBAC, Security Reporting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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