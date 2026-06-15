A Web Application Firewall sits in front of your web apps and inspects HTTP/S traffic, blocking the request-layer attacks that network firewalls never see: SQL injection, cross-site scripting, path traversal, and the rest of the OWASP Top 10. It is the control most teams reach for when they have apps they cannot patch fast enough, compliance mandates like PCI DSS requirement 6.4, or a steady stream of automated probing they want filtered before it hits the origin. The tools here range from open-source reverse proxies you self-host to appliance-based engines and managed website firewalls, all focused on the WAF function itself rather than the broader cloud edge bundle.

The most comprehensive Web Application Firewall directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 17 Web Application Firewall tools , 1 free and 16 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.