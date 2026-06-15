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A Web Application Firewall sits in front of your web apps and inspects HTTP/S traffic, blocking the request-layer attacks that network firewalls never see: SQL injection, cross-site scripting, path traversal, and the rest of the OWASP Top 10. It is the control most teams reach for when they have apps they cannot patch fast enough, compliance mandates like PCI DSS requirement 6.4, or a steady stream of automated probing they want filtered before it hits the origin. The tools here range from open-source reverse proxies you self-host to appliance-based engines and managed website firewalls, all focused on the WAF function itself rather than the broader cloud edge bundle.
We cover 17 Web Application Firewall tools, 1 free and 16 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
CSP monitoring & management platform for real-time violation tracking and policy building.
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization
Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats
PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance solution for website payment page security
Website malware removal service with WAF, monitoring, and cleanup support
Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN
Managed ruleset service for cloud-native WAFs across AWS, Azure, and GCP
AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection
Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls
Cloud-based firewall with traffic inspection and automated threat response
Open-source WAF using intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection
Application delivery controller for optimizing app performance and security
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
WordPress monitoring platform for uptime, security, and performance tracking
Common questions about Web Application Firewall tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
A WAF is a security control that inspects HTTP and HTTPS traffic to and from a web application and blocks requests that match known attack patterns or violate policy. It operates at Layer 7, so it understands requests, headers, and payloads rather than just packets and ports. That lets it stop SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and other application-layer attacks a traditional firewall cannot see.
A WAF is the request-filtering engine: it inspects and blocks malicious HTTP/S traffic. A WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) is a cloud-delivered bundle that wraps a WAF together with API security, bot management, and DDoS mitigation as an edge service. If you want a focused engine you can self-host or place in front of specific apps, you are looking at WAF. If you want a managed edge platform covering APIs and bots too, that is WAAP territory.
Start with deployment fit: reverse proxy, inline appliance, host module, or managed service, and whether it sits at your edge or in front of internal apps. Then weigh detection approach (signatures versus positive security versus ML), false-positive tuning effort, TLS and HTTP/2 handling, and how cleanly it slots into your CDN, load balancer, and logging stack. Compliance needs like PCI DSS often narrow the field quickly.
Open-source engines built on ModSecurity-style rule sets are capable and free, and they suit teams with the engineering time to tune rules and run the proxy themselves. Commercial WAFs earn their cost through managed rule updates, lower false-positive maintenance, vendor support, and tighter integration. The honest trade is operational effort versus license spend; smaller teams without dedicated AppSec staff usually find managed options cheaper in practice.
No. A WAF is a compensating control, not a fix. It buys time against unpatched flaws and filters opportunistic attacks, which is why standards accept it as virtual patching. But it can be bypassed, it does not see logic flaws, and a misconfigured policy blocks legitimate users. Treat it as one layer alongside secure development, dependency management, and timely patching, not a substitute for them.