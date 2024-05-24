Source Defense PCI 4.0.1 Compliance Solution Description

Source Defense PCI 4.0.1 Compliance Solution is a compliance management tool designed to help merchants and Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) address PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 for website payment page security. The solution offers a 30-day trial period with weekly integrity monitoring, which scales back to monthly monitoring after the trial period. The tool provides inventory capabilities to track all scripts running on website payment pages, including monitoring and tracking of new script additions. It enables documentation and management of script justification for payment page scripts. The solution performs integrity monitoring of HTTPS headers and scripts on website payment pages. The platform includes alerting functionality for suspicious and malicious activity detected on payment pages. Blocking capabilities are available through an upgrade option, allowing security teams to receive alerts or automatically block suspicious and malicious activity. The solution features a dashboard for managing compliance posture and includes one-click reporting functionality to share findings. It is designed to integrate into monthly, quarterly, and yearly PCI compliance processes. The tool is available for both merchants managing their own compliance and QSAs conducting compliance assessments.