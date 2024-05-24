Top Alternatives to Reco Dynamic SaaS SecurityCloud Security
SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection
50 Alternatives to Reco Dynamic SaaS Security
SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats
Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets
AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response
Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
AI-driven threat detection for AWS, Azure, M365, and Copilot environments
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility
Cloud detection and response platform for real-time breach monitoring in AWS
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform
Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
Rapid SaaS app integration platform for security visibility and management
AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management
Cloud Detection & Response platform for AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS environments
Cloud detection & response platform for AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS environments
Cloud app threat detection & response platform with observability context
Cloud data protection platform for SaaS apps with permission visibility
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
SaaS security platform for Microsoft 365 suite visibility and protection
SaaS security platform for ServiceNow with AI agent protection capabilities
SaaS security platform for Workday HR and financial data protection
Security monitoring and posture management for Google Workspace environments
Security platform for Box that manages permissions and monitors data access
Security platform for Slack workspace monitoring and third-party app management
SaaS security platform for Zoom configuration monitoring and access control
SaaS security monitoring and protection for Duo multi-factor authentication
Security monitoring and protection for Microsoft Intune environments
Security solution for Microsoft Entra identity and access management
Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security
Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud
AI-powered cloud detection and response platform for SecOps automation
AI-native CDR platform for cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity threat detection
Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response.
Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines.
ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.
Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.
Continuous SaaS security monitoring with automated threat remediation for IT teams.
ML-based cloud runtime threat detection and response for AWS, Azure, and GCP.
AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response.
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments.
A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities.
A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox