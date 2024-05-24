Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Logo

Top Alternatives to Reco Dynamic SaaS Security

SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection

50 Alternatives to Reco Dynamic SaaS Security

CrowdStrike Falcon Shield Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Shield

SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 Logo
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3

Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets

Darktrace CLOUD Logo
Darktrace CLOUD

AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response

Vectra AI CDR for AWS Logo
Vectra AI CDR for AWS

Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI

Vectra AI CDR for M365 Logo
Vectra AI CDR for M365

Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats

Vectra AI Cloud Coverage Logo
Vectra AI Cloud Coverage

AI-driven threat detection for AWS, Azure, M365, and Copilot environments

Raven Runtime ADR Logo
Raven Runtime ADR

Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries

Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response Logo
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response

Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility

Plerion Cloud Detection and Response Logo
Plerion Cloud Detection and Response

Cloud detection and response platform for real-time breach monitoring in AWS

Orca Cloud Detection and Response Logo
Orca Cloud Detection and Response

Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) Logo
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)

Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform

Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response Logo
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response

Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments

Reco Application Discovery Logo
Reco Application Discovery

Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations

Reco SaaS App Factory™ Logo
Reco SaaS App Factory™

Rapid SaaS app integration platform for security visibility and management

Reco AI Agents SaaS Security Logo
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security

AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management

CybrHawk SIEM CDR Logo
CybrHawk SIEM CDR

Cloud Detection & Response platform for AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS environments

Cybrhawk Cloud Detection & Response Logo
Cybrhawk Cloud Detection & Response

Cloud detection & response platform for AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS environments

Dynatrace Threat Observability Logo
Dynatrace Threat Observability

Cloud app threat detection & response platform with observability context

Guardz Cloud Data Protection Logo
Guardz Cloud Data Protection

Cloud data protection platform for SaaS apps with permission visibility

Upwind Application Runtime Protection Logo
Upwind Application Runtime Protection

Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs

AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions Logo
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions

SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control

AppOmni Microsoft 365 Security Logo
AppOmni Microsoft 365 Security

SaaS security platform for Microsoft 365 suite visibility and protection

AppOmni AgentGuard ServiceNow Security Logo
AppOmni AgentGuard ServiceNow Security

SaaS security platform for ServiceNow with AI agent protection capabilities

AppOmni Workday Security Logo
AppOmni Workday Security

SaaS security platform for Workday HR and financial data protection

AppOmni Google Workspace Security Logo
AppOmni Google Workspace Security

Security monitoring and posture management for Google Workspace environments

AppOmni Box Security Logo
AppOmni Box Security

Security platform for Box that manages permissions and monitors data access

AppOmni Slack Logo
AppOmni Slack

Security platform for Slack workspace monitoring and third-party app management

AppOmni Zoom Security Logo
AppOmni Zoom Security

SaaS security platform for Zoom configuration monitoring and access control

AppOmni Duo Logo
AppOmni Duo

SaaS security monitoring and protection for Duo multi-factor authentication

AppOmni Microsoft Intune Logo
AppOmni Microsoft Intune

Security monitoring and protection for Microsoft Intune environments

AppOmni Microsoft Entra Logo
AppOmni Microsoft Entra

Security solution for Microsoft Entra identity and access management

Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection Logo
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection

Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery

Nudge Security AI Governance Solution Logo
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution

SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts

Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) Logo
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR)

eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security

Mitiga CDR Logo
Mitiga CDR

Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud

Mitiga Helios AI Logo
Mitiga Helios AI

AI-powered cloud detection and response platform for SecOps automation

Mitiga CDR Platform Logo
Mitiga CDR Platform

AI-native CDR platform for cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity threat detection

CYCL CDR+AI SOC Logo
CYCL CDR+AI SOC

Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response.

GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive Logo
GLIMPS Malware for SharePoint OneDrive

Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines.

Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration Logo
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration

ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.

Oligo CADR Logo
Oligo CADR

Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.

SaaS Alerts Logo
SaaS Alerts

Continuous SaaS security monitoring with automated threat remediation for IT teams.

Skyhawk CDR Logo
Skyhawk CDR

ML-based cloud runtime threat detection and response for AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Skyhawk Security CADR Logo
Skyhawk Security CADR

AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response.

Solvo CDR Logo
Solvo CDR

Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.

Stream.Security CDR Logo
Stream.Security CDR

AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.

Varna Logo
Varna

Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments.

Amazon GuardDuty Tester Logo
Amazon GuardDuty Tester

A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities.

SyntheticSun Logo
SyntheticSun

A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.

Amazon GuardDuty Logo
Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

